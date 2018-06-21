“Herrmann
PODCAST: Eastport A Rockin’ 22 years strong!

| June 21, 2018
In 1997, James Borchelt had an idea. Gather 4 local bands. Have them play a street festival for free and give away the money.  Seemed reasonable. And THAT was the start of Eastport A Rockin. Maybe 700 people attended to hear The Kelly Bell Band, The Eastport Oyster Boys, Jepetto and Non-Fiction.

Now, 22 years later, it’s grown ever so slightly under the tutelage of Borchelt, and successive organizers and literally thousands of volunteers. This year…this Saturday…there will be 39 bands on 4 stages. And crowds can still dance to The Kelly Bell Band and The Eastport Oyster Boys…along with the Almighty Senators, Skribe, and plenty of your regional favorite musicians while enjoying the cool breezes off Back Creek at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Listen in as we talk about the history with James Borchelt, and the present and the future of Eastport A Rockin with current Director Jessica Pachler and Music Director Christina Willharm who have put together one fantastic Saturday! Volunteers are ALWAYS welcome (free admission) and tickets are available online and in advance.

