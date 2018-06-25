Pirate’s Cove to hold fundraiser for cause dear to loved musician’s heart

Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar will host a very special event to support a local musician and dear friend, Ray Weaver, on Saturday, July 28th, from 2 to 6 pm. The event, featuring performances by Ray Weaver along with an open jam and musical collaboration with local musicians, will benefit Ray and his family as they provide mental health care for Ray’s daughter Savannah.

Mental illness places an emotional and financial toll on both the individual and their loved ones. Over the years, Ray has worked to provide mental health care for Savannah. An honor roll student, world-class musician, actress, and well-loved kid with a beautiful smile and laughing eyes, Savannah now requires long-term treatment. “I have so many blessings and so many friends,” said Ray. “I am glad that this is happening to support my daughter in her battle against mental illness, and hopefully to raise awareness of the struggle that so many face.”

The event menu includes Chef Steve Hardison’s pulled pork barbecue, baked beans, mac & cheese, and homemade cornbread, along with a cash bar. An auction, 50/50 raffle, and prizes will also be featured. Local musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and participate in an open jam session during the event.

“The teams at all of our restaurants have grown to know Ray very well over the last few years,” said Anthony Clark, co-owner of Pirates Cove. “Ray’s dedication and commitment to his daughter’s health is clear. Living out of the country in Denmark has added logistical complications, travel expenses, and legal bills to Ray’s plate. We are delighted to be in a position to host this event to help raise funds to assist Ray, his wife and family in caring for Savannah, while also promoting awareness of mental health care and the effect that mental illness has on everyone it touches.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, with kids ages 5 to 12 admitted for $10, and kids ages 4 and younger admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.piratescovemd.com/gift-certificates. For those who cannot attend but wish to make a donation in support of Ray and his family, there is an option to make a donation of any amount on the Pirates Cove website.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB