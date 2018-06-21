Parking lot rage. Churchton man points BB gun outside Target

On June 20, 2018 at 5:03 p.m., officers responded to an armed subject in the Target parking garage located at 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard in Annapolis. The adult male victim reported the suspect was speeding in the parking garage and nearly struck his daughter while the two were walking to their vehicle. The victim stated that he yelled at the suspect to slow down and the subject stopped, exited his vehicle and a verbal altercation ensued. During the verbal confrontation, the suspect displayed a black handgun and threatened the victim before fleeing in his vehicle.

A responding officer located the suspect vehicle leaving in the 2500 block of Riva Road. A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was found to be in possession of a black (BB gun) replica handgun. He was positively identified by the victim and arrested.

Suspect/arrested:

George Amos Guthridge | 32 |Fairfax Ave. Churchton, MD

Source : AACoPD

