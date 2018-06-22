MSP investigating yesterday’s fatal crash on I-97 that claimed life of Glen Burnie teen

State police at the Annapolis Barrack continue to investigate a single vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County yesterday that claimed the life of a teenager.

The deceased is identified as Tyrese Glenn, 16, of Glen Burnie. He was pronounced deceased at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Tyrese was the front seat passenger in the vehicle.

Two other teenagers, a 14 year old girl and a 15 year old boy, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The 15 year old, of Glen Burnie, was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center. The 14 year old, also of Glen Burnie, was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Both passengers were seated in the back seat of the vehicle.

The driver of the single vehicle involved in the crash is identified as Tashya Johnson, 33, of Glen Burnie. Johnson was transported by Maryland State Police medevac to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Johnson was operating a black 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, transporting the three teenage passengers at the time of the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

At 1:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon, troopers from the Annapolis Barrack were dispatched to I-97, south of Waterbury Road in Crownsville for a single vehicle crash. Upon their arrival, the vehicle was found on its roof on an embankment. It is unknown at this time, how Johnson may have lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with lane closures and a detour around the scene. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to this crash to contact Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800. The investigation continues..

Source : Maryland State Police

