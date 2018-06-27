Major roadwork planned on BWI Parkway between MD 100 and MD 175

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is beginning a project to resurface MD 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) between MD 100 and MD 175 (Annapolis Road/Jessup Road) in Anne Arundel County. The project will begin in the southbound direction in early-July and be complete by late-fall. No work will occur on the 4th of July holiday.

The $6 million project includes pavement patching, milling (removal of the top layer of asphalt), paving and restriping 3.3 miles of MD 295. MDOT SHA’s contractor, Allan Myers Maryland, Inc. of Fallston, will also clean drainage inlets and pipes, repair roadway slopes and replace damaged concrete drainage ditches.

Crews are permitted to work Sunday nights through Friday mornings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. with single lanes closures. MDOT SHA can also close two lanes between 12 midnight and 5 a.m. to expedite the work., especially during paving operations.

Approximately 104,600 vehicles per day use this section of MD 295. Although traffic volumes are less during nighttime hours, motorists are encouraged to leave extra commute time, especially if traveling to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Drivers may want to consider using I-95 or US 1 (Washington Boulevard) as alternate routes during construction.

This section of MD 295 was last resurfaced in 2005.

By June 30, the end of the State’s 2018 fiscal year, MDOT SHA will have resurfaced or treated half of all state highway lane miles since 2015. This milestone marks the improvement of nearly 8,500 lane miles, calculated by miles of highway multiplied by the number of lanes, improving safety and enhancing the customer experience for millions of drivers across the state.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto www.md511.org.

