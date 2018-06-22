Little Treasury Jewelers to celebrate expansion with sale

Linda Hammalian had worked 12-hour days, seven days a week back in her days of running a small jewelry kiosk in a mall with some friends.

One day a boy approached, asking if he could buy a silver necklace for his girlfriend. But he only had $5 and needed $3 more. His mother told him to save up and return, which he eventually did.

Fast forward to the future. The boy – now a fireman – and his mother are still customers of Little Treasury Jewelers , which is soon having a huge sale before giving the shop a makeover. The couple was also invited to his high school graduation as well!

It’s that kind of deep-seated customer loyalty that has helped Little Treasury Jewelers prosper over the past 22 years.

As a mark of that success, they’re planning sweeping renovations, and to prepare for that, they are hosting a huge sale to liquidate much of their current inventory which opens to the public on Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m.

Expect to find steep discounts on one-of-a-kind, high-quality items including the store’s famous line of watches.

Little Treasury Jewelers, in fact, has been repeatedly listed as one of the leading watch retailers of North America by International Watch Magazine.

Luxury and pre-owned pieces from brands such as Ball Watch, Longines, Perrelet, and Alexander Shorokhoff are for sale. They also sell fine jewelry from well-known designers such as Simon G, Roberto Coin, Hearts on Fire and many more.

The store, which does in-house repairs, also sells diamond earrings, necklaces, pendants, semi-mount and finished rings, loose diamonds, children’s jewelry and a large selection of gemstones.

One of the more unique pieces of jewelry is a diamond-studded sapphire ring, similar to the one the late Princess Diana wore.

“It’s stunning,” Linda said.

The Hammalians convey a warm, friendly approach to customers and make them feel at home.

“It’s considered a very friendly place and we know many customers by their first name,” Steve said. “Linda and I socialize with a good number of them and consider them personal friends.”

Look no further than the overwhelmingly positive feedback they receive on social media to see why.

“Amazing store,” one customer wrote on the shop’s Facebook page . “Steve was incredibly patient and fair during my visit to purchase my Grand Seiko. I will be a repeat customer for sure.”

Wrote another: “I have been shopping for my wife’s jewelry here for over four years now. Linda and Steve are both very nice people and very helpful. I always feel well taken care of and that I get very fair deals on the items I have purchased. I would highly recommend them!”

One of Steve’s favorite customer memories is the time a couple who lived in Pennsylvania asked them to hand-deliver a Bremont aviation-style watch commemorating the Wright Brothers’ flight she bought for her husband’s 50th birthday.

The husband also asked Steve to give a talk about the watch during his birthday party, which was held at a restaurant.

“For a lot of customers, we’re part of the family,” Steve explains.

Giving back

The Hammalians also enjoy giving back to the community, supporting causes including the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which helps veterans and families. They also have supported Saving Promise, a Washington, DC, foundation against domestic violence, and Maryland Therapeutic Riding, providing healing equine experiences. Additionally, they have hosted an event to support the Oyster Recovery Partnership, a nonprofit supporting a cleaner Chesapeake Bay and collected donations in the store for the Anne Arundel Food Bank.

“It’s our way of giving thanks for the wonderful community support we’ve received over the years,” Steve said. “We truly feel blessed.”

Details:

Public sale starts Sunday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m.

Check the website for special Sunday hours throughout the sale

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Call 410-721-7100 for more information or visit littletreasury.com

