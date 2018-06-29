Kitchen on West Street–now serving breakfast, happy hour and dinner!

A new restaurant concept is adding flavor to the emerging dining scene in the Annapolis arts district. Kitchen on West St. — part of the recently opened Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown — brings local flair to everyone’s favorite fare. A new restaurant concept is adding flavor to the emerging dining scene in the Annapolis arts district.— part of the recently opened Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown — brings local flair to everyone’s favorite fare.

“This is comfort food with a creative twist,” says Food & Beverage Director Demetra Iyanda, noting examples like a Grilled Cheese sandwich that’s all grown up with three cheeses, bacon and berry compote; and Eggs Chesapeake, which redefines Benedict with crab cakes in place of the traditional Canadian bacon. “We are all about turning old favorites into totally new favorites.”

Kitchen on West St. offers 1,400 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor seating for breakfast and casual dinner, which includes a kids’ menu. The space is designed to be simultaneously trendy and cozy, Iyanda says, “a place where guests and locals alike can gather for food, drinks and fellowship in a relaxed, Annapolis-inspired ambiance.”

The bar serves up a variety of beer, wine and crafted cocktails. It’s heavy on martinis — think Godiva Chocolate, Blueberry, Basil, even Lavandula — as well as signature drinks like the Smoked Maple Old Fashioned, which is served in a smoked glass to enhance the bourbon, then garnished with a cherry and orange slice frozen into an ice cube. The bar serves up a variety of beer, wine and crafted cocktails. It’s heavy on martinis — think Godiva Chocolate, Blueberry, Basil, even Lavandula — as well as signature drinks like the Smoked Maple Old Fashioned, which is served in a smoked glass to enhance the bourbon, then garnished with a cherry and orange slice frozen into an ice cube.

As Food & Beverage Director, Iyanda brings 20 years of experience to Kitchen on West St. With a background in hospitality as well as institutional food, she is focused on the guest service experience whilst balancing quality food with efficient execution. She heads up a staff of 20 at the new arts district restaurant and bar.

Breakfast hours at Kitchen on West St. are 6-10am Monday through Friday and 7-11am on weekends; dinner is served 5-10pm Sunday through Thursday and 5pm-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Happy Hour is 4-7pm Monday through Friday and all day on Sunday, with $3 beer, $5 wine, and snacks like wings, flatbreads and dips. Bartenders and guests share a sunset toast every evening — exact time determined by Mother Nature — with samples of the Kitchen’s Orange Crush.

Kitchen on West St. provides Food & Beverage services for business, community and social events hosted in Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown’s 1,665 square feet of flexible meeting space.

Owned and operated by OTO Development — part of The Johnson Group — Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown and Kitchen on West St. come via total renovation of an existing property. The upfit adds momentum to the downtown arts district’s revitalization as a cultural and culinary destination.

For information about the hotel or to make reservations, call 1.410.990.1100 or visit www.AnnapolisDowntown.hgi.com . Connect with @kitchenonweststreet on Facebook and Instagram

