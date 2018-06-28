It’s time to volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

AAWDC or Anne Arundel Co. Career Center

Anne Arundel Co. Workforce Development Corp. (AAWDC) is a nonprofit that enhances the economic vitality of Anne Arundel County by leading the development and delivery of workforce solutions for area businesses. Volunteers are being sought to provide: 1. Support to the front desk by answering phones, helping customers, greeting and escorting customers; 2. Assistance with workshops, hiring events or meetings by helping with set up and take down, registration sign in, making copies, collecting evaluations and returning room to original condition; and, 3. If skills permit, provide support to career center staff by entering data into spreadsheets, making follow up phone calls to customers, or running off copies to assemble folders or mailings, and, if qualified, to provide mentoring to job seekers or youth. For more information see web site at – www.aawdc.org. Questions? Contact the Career Center Manager at [email protected] or

410-424-3240.

Assistance League of the Chesapeake

Assistance League of the Chesapeake is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults through community-based philanthropic programs. Volunteers are needed to participate in all of our county programs. These include: Providing school uniforms for students in need who attend Title I schools; serving as guest readers and/or tutors at Georgetown East Elementary in Annapolis and Meade Heights Elementary in the Ft. Meade area; supplying school-age students with recreational reading materials; bringing an interactive puppet program that discusses bullying and learning differences to elementary children; preparing and delivering emergency kits to homebound seniors; joining sing-a-longs with residents of three local assisted living facilities; and, helping with fundraising that must be accomplished to support these important service programs. For information, contact [email protected]. See website: www.alchesapeake.org.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Fridays, June 29, Jul. 6, 20, & 27, Aug. 10, 17, 24, & 31, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m, Oyster Shell Shaking: Hearty volunteers are needed at the Maryland Oyster Restoration Center at 4800 Atwell Rd., Shady Side, Maryland 20764. “Shell shaking” involves cleaning oyster shells by shaking off the dirt and debris so baby oysters can successfully grow on them. This is critical in our oyster restoration efforts, as without cleaning the oyster shells, we could potentially lose millions of healthy larvae as they attach to debris, rather than the shell, and are later washed out into the silt. These events are a bit of a workout, but a fun hands-on experience. With lifting involved, it is not recommended for individuals with a bad back or other health concerns. Water will be provided, but please wear close-toed shoes and bring a water bottle for refills. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Go to CBF Calendar at -http://chesapeake.cbf.org/site/PageServer?pagename=reus_calendar.

National Electronics Museum

9 am–1 pm, July 18-19 or August 8-9, 2018, Pioneer Camp 2018: The Camp will be “All About Space.” Kids ages 8-11 will spend two full days learning all about space! Campers will learn about satellites, telescopes, stars space travel and more! The Campers are going to make their own telescopes and planets as we explore the final frontier. (The same camp is being offered twice, applicants should only register for one session). Registration for either session can be accomplished via the website:www.nationalelectronicsmuseum.org/index.php/events/. Questions? Contact Dan Scotten, at nem.edu[email protected] or410-765-2345.

The museum near BWI Airport serves students and the general public by collection, preservation and display of significant artifacts and literature and the commemoration of the creativity and dedication of pioneers and workers in the field of electronics. Volunteers, age 18 and up, are needed week days and weekends for education and outreach, for special events, as an administrative assistant, as collections assistants, and for visitor services. Training will be provided. To apply, call Alice Donahue at 410-765-0230 or [email protected]. Apply online at web site: www.nationalelectronicsmuseum.org.

Our Daily Bread

The largest soup kitchen in Maryland is located in downtown Baltimore and serves about 800 hot lunches 365 days a year and breakfast on weekday mornings. Volunteers as young as 15 (14 when accompanied by an adult) are needed to assist in serving lunch from 9am-1pm daily. Donations of casseroles, cookies, desserts, canned foods, baby food, diapers, and seasonal decorations are also needed. Contact 443-986-9031 or see the website: www.catholiccharities-md.org.

Pet Rescue of Maryland

This non-profit, all volunteer organization serving the greater Baltimore area is dedicated to saving the lives of dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies and finding permanent homes for the animals. Volunteers, age 18 and up, are needed to care for animals at the Timonium Petco Adoption Center, for outreach in the community, fundraising, for emergency services such as animal transport and animal care. Foster homes are also needed for dogs and cats awaiting adoption. For more information and to volunteer call 410-472-1172 or [email protected]. See web site: www.petrescueofmd.org.

Providence Center

Our non-profit organization wouldn’t be what it is today without our dedicated donors and volunteers across Maryland. With the help of our community, we are able to support people throughout Anne Arundel County to advocate for the lives they want through our person-centered approach and our belief that everyone should have opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful days within their community. If you want to make a difference for the people who rely on us, get involved with Providence Center! Whether you are looking to volunteer your time or make a donation, your generosity will make an impact on people and their families in communities across the area. To learn more about the opportunities to help the Providence Center in Anne Arundel County, call our Human Resources Dept. at 410-921-3301. See web site: www.providencecenter.com/get-involved.

Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR)

STAIR is hosting 2 Summer Reading Camps and they need lots of volunteers. The camps will be: Mon – Fri, July 16-20, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Robinwood Community Center AND Mon – Fri, July 23 – 27, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Eastport Community Center. Each day of camp groups along with their team leaders will learn how to: read a script, put emotion into their lines, project their voices, use diction, read poetry, and reenact historic speeches. And who wouldn’t want to create super costumes and props! 30 Volunteers are needed, if you can donate an hour a day or just a few days, any time you can give will be appreciated. For more info and to sign up, contact Linda Barbour, STAIR Executive Director at [email protected] or call 410 279-6480.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Volunteer