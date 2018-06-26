It’s official, Annapolis named to Endangered List of Historic Places by National Trust

On Saturday, we broke the story that the National Trust for Historic Preservation was about to name Annapolis as one of the eleven endangered places on the 2018 list. Our source at the Trust told us that the reason was due to the proposed zoning changes being considered by the Mayor and City Council; however, the information was not finalized and the source was not authorized to speak on behalf of the Trust.

But now it is official.

A current proposal to re-zone portions of the Colonial Annapolis Historic District threatens to damage the area’s quality of life and heritage tourism economy, as well as permanently diminish its charm and unparalleled views.

At a press conference this morning, Bill Kardash (Chairman of Historic Annapolis), Tom Mayes (VP and Senior Counsel for the national Trust for Historic Preservation), Nicholas Redding (Executive Director, Preservation Maryland), Robert Clark (Executive Director, Historic Annapolis), State Senator John Astle, County Executive Steve Schuh, Annapolis Alderwoman Elly Tierney, and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley all spoke.

Buckley pointed out the irony of holding the conference in the shadows of a billboard, behind a chain link fence next to two soda machines. However, most of the speakers emphasized the historic nature of Annapolis, it’s connection with the water and the need to preserve bulk and height restrictions.

Nicholas Redding, Executive Director at Preserve Maryland addressed the zoning directly.

It’s the water that makes Annapolis and in my mind, the water that brings us here today, changing zoning to meet passing political desires is no way to treat this historic place.

Nearly 100 attended the press conference and attendees were encouraged to sign a petition at Preserve Maryland.

Transcript below:

Download (PDF, 57KB)

