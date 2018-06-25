GUEST COLUMN: Another letter of support for State’s Attorney Wes Adams

It is beyond question that the real winners of the 2014 election of State’s Attorney Wes Adams are the citizens of Anne Arundel County. We live in safer community as a direct result of his leadership. The recent article in The Capital alleging to portray the current status of the State’s Attorney’s Office was untethered to reality.

I am a former Assistant State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County. For more than 36 years I had the honor and privilege of serving the citizens of this county. I served under four elected or appointed State’s Attorneys. On May 31, 2018 I retired from the county in order to prosecute tax cases for the State of Maryland. The Capital did not contact me for my opinion.

Wes Adams has again been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police. All of those pictured or quoted spent years trying to forge relationships with the police. The candidate spent decades working with the police. They voted loudly, clearly and unanimously that the person they wanted by their side in the fight against crime is Wes Adams. I stand with those brave men and women of law enforcement.

The Capital provided free space to the opposition candidate and her close friends. While the article was inherently unfair and lacking in objectivity it was still apparent that it was a group of disgruntled former employees who had their feelings hurt. They evidenced a conspiracy bent on subverting and sabotaging the policy of the State’s Attorney. They acknowledged that they ran an “underground training program” in direct contravention of the State’s Attorneys’ policy. Having spent 5 years as the Director of Training and Research for the office I saw first hand the training was not just ineffective but counterproductive and needed to be changed. Fighting crime is not easy. Many of those ASA’s who left were trained under the previous administration. When the going got tough they quit! Proof that change was needed. They attempted not only to thwart the will of the State’s Attorney but the will of the citizens who voted for change. Only James Comey could be proud of this bunch.

While there is not space for a point by point refutation of the remarks I can say that I worked closely with Wes. As recently as the case against Devonne Evans who was convicted of stealing more than one million dollars. He was adamant about securing a conviction, jail time and restitution. He treated all with dignity and respect. Since he cannot be defeated on the facts they resort to name calling and attempted character assassination.

Government employment is not guaranteed for life; it is contingent on actually showing up and working. One stunning falsehood is where a former employee is quoted as saying she didn’t know why she was fired. Complaints were filed by the staff, drug court, clerks and the bench. She was counseled and refused to comply. Her termination was overdue and applauded. It was not that she wasn’t told, it was that she refused to hear.

I will vote for Wes Adams without hesitation or reservation. If you want to live in a safer community lead by someone who is actually willing to fight for you I urge you to also vote for Wes Adams.

–Warren Davis

Former Assistant State’s Attorney

