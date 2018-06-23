Glen Burnie man arrested, charged with sex abuse of a minor

A Glen Burnie man was arrested on June 15th for sexual offense and assault charges involving a victim under the age of 14. Donovan W. O’Neil, 39, from the 100 block of First Avenue West, has been charged with felony sexual abuse of a minor, felony sexual offense in the third degree, as well as sexual offense in the fourth degree and assault of the second degree, according to court records. The charges allege that the defendant was a relative or household member of the minor victim during the time the abuse occurred.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Office filed charges leading to O’Neil’s arrest on June 15.

O’Neil was held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. After a bond review hearing at the Glen Burnie District Courthouse, the defendant’s bail amount was set to $50,000. A surety for the defendant posted bond for O’Neil in the form of real property and he was released from commitment.

If found guilty, the defendant could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, up to 10 years for sexual offense of the third degree, up to 10 years for second degree assault and up to 1 year for sexual offense in the fourth degree.

O’Neil has a preliminary hearing set for July 11.

