Future History Now at it again with more murals in Newtown 20

| June 21, 2018

Future History Now, in collaboration with Black Wall Street Annapolis, is creating another series of murals this Saturday, June 23, 10am-4pm, at Newtowne 20 in Annapolis. (A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 24, 10am-4pm.).

Teaming up with youth from the Newtowne 20 and Woodside Gardens communities, FHN and BWSA will paint a 25 x 32-foot exterior mural, a number of boarded-up doors and windows, and a variation of smaller projects guided by our teacher-artists and volunteers. The murals will be visible throughout the Newtowne 20 neighborhood.

To round out the day, there will be a DJ, a community cookout, and Mayor Buckley is expected to be in attendance.

This project continues their series of public murals throughout underserved communities in Annapolis and is sponsored in part by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA).

