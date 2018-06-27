Edgewater man gets 20 years in prison for forging checks

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced yesterdat that Charles Daniel Connors, 37, of Edgewater, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Alison L. Asti to 20 years in prison for theft between $10,000 and $100,000, as well as 50 additional counts related to the creation, possession, and issuing of counterfeit documents.

“Mr. Connors preyed on a vulnerable man and committed a serious abuse of the victim’s trust each and every time he forged a new check, ” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m grateful to Judge Vitale for recognizing Mr. Connors’ complete lack of remorse, and passing the sort of meaningful sentence this community deserves.”

On December 28, 2016, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a reported check fraud. The victim advised police that he had hired Charles Connors as a handyman, and permitted Connors to go inside his house unattended while working. When the victim noticed a large discrepancy in his account, he contacted the bank and discovered 17 checks written to Connors that were cashed from his account. The checks amounted to a total loss of $16,370.

The victim stated that Connors did not have permission to take the victim’s checks, write checks to himself, and forge the victim’s signature.

On April 5, 2018, following a two day trial, Connors was found guilty of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, 16 counts of counterfeiting a private document, 17 counts of possession of a counterfeit document, and 17 counts of issuing a counterfeit document.

On July 22, 2018, Connors was sentenced to 20 years of active incarceration.

Judge Alison L. Asti presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Bartz prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

