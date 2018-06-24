Digital workshops on deck at Maryland Hall

Calling all entrepreneurs. If you’re ready to take the leap this summer and launch your new business, consider taking these new one-day Maryland Hall workshops:

Thursday, June 28 from 9:30am to noon

Thursday, July 19 from 9:30am to noon

Instructor Liz Carren is back in Annapolis from a long-stint of building her creative prowess in New England. She has more than 20 years of art and design experience and is an avid user of technology. The juxtaposition of technology and art happens to be where Carren finds her creative calm. That’s precisely why she is sharing with the community her two favorite art applications: Procreate and Canva.

In Carren’s workshop, Using Your Creativity and Procreate to Create More, students only need a basic working knowledge of the application Procreate, an iPad and an idea. Each student will create a project with ample opportunity for asking questions and gaining instructor feedback. There will be an art show at the end of class.

“Procreate will let students create something unique for their business that stands out and differentiates them,” said Carren. “Procreate lets you draw when you don’t know how to draw. I take my work from procreate to photoshop back to procreate. That’s the beauty it lets you take the best of everything.” Carren’s work can be found on Instagram.

Next up, the perfect workshop for taking control of your Social Media graphics: Want a Magic Cape for Your Social Media Graphics. The course focuses on Canva, an online platform game changer. It’s a free web-based platform that’s fun and user-friendly. The workshop focuses on easy creation of ads, invitations, Instagrams, memes, and more.

Carren says this workshop is perfect for someone who wants to promote their new or existing business. “It lets you create social media graphics and even if you know nothing. For the novice who is trying to get something out in the world, it couldn’t be easier. I used to think I was cheating doing all these things but why make it hard if you don’t have to. I have friends who don’t know anything about art and they’re making it. Anybody can learn.”

Teenagers can particularly benefit from learning the application Procreate. “Teens are always on their devices, using games that hype them up. Digital drawing can really calm them down,” said Carren. Not to mention Procreate can be used as a tool that teenagers can put on their resumes and monetize. Carren is offering a one-day workshop specifically for teens interested in learning Procreate.

Thursday, August 2, 9:30am to noon

All of Carren’s digital art one-day workshops are part of Maryland Hall’s newly unveiled, cutting-edge Goldstein/Cunitz Center for Film and New Media. These one-day workshops are $30 for members | $55 for non-members. To view Maryland Hall’s full summer offerings for adults click here. And for Maryland Hall’s children’s summer offerings click here.

