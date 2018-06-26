Despite back to back homers, Baysox lose 12-5

The Bowie Baysox scored in three straight innings, but a five-run third inning fueled the Akron RubberDucks to a 12-5 win in front of 1,746 at Prince Gerorge’s Stadium Monday night.

The Baysox (33-42) cracked the scoreboard first in the second inning. Aderlin Rodriguez led off with a single and advanced to second on a Anderson Feliz walk. With one out, Martin Cervenka chopped a soft grounder to shortstop to plate Rodriguez for the catcher’s second 2nd-inning RBI in as many games.

Akron (43-33) jumped out to a 5-1 lead over the next half inning, but Bowie responded with back-to-back two-out home runs. Corban Joseph launched the 2-2 offering from Ducks RHP Dominic DeMasi clear over the billboards in right field.

One batter later, Ryan Mountcastle muscled a solo shot over the left field wall for his seventh long ball of the season. For the Baysox infielder, the home run extended his recent tear, having finished the road trip by batting 11-for-19 (.579) with a home run, three runs and four RBI in his last five games heading into the Akron series.

After Bobby Bradley’s two-run home run re-extended the RubberDuck lead to 7-3, Ryan McKenna recorded his first career Prince George’s Stadium RBI in the fourth inning. The speedy leadoff hitter beat out a potential inning-ending double play to plate Ademar Rifaela for his second RBI in Double-A.

The hosts continued to battle with a run in the seventh inning. With two outs, Rodriguez hit a soft grounder to Castro, who whiffed on the fielding attempt for his 12th error of the season. Joseph, who reached safely four of his five plate appearances, motored around third base to cut the deficit to 9-5.

The Baysox and Ducks square off again at 7:05 p.m. ET Tuesday night, when Eastern League strikeout leader Keegan Akin takes the mound against RHP Jake Paulson.

