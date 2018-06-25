Crosby wins 4 awards in healthcare marketing competitions

Crosby Marketing Communications, one of the nation’s leading independent communications firms, racked up four wins in two healthcare marketing competitions, the 2018 Aster Awards and the 2018 Healthcare Advertising Awards. The competitions recognize campaigns that display exceptional creativity, message effectiveness and consumer appeal.

Crosby was honored for these programs:

Gold Aster for “Domestic Violence Awareness Month — Caution Signs,” a social media campaign created for Department of Defense’s Family Advocacy program to promote healthy, respectful relationships in the military.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month — Caution Signs” also took a Merit Award for integrated communications from the Healthcare Advertising Awards.

Gold Aster for “Driving Organ Donation Awareness Through Video Content,” a series of Facebook videos promoting organ donation for the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Driving Organ Donation Awareness Through Video Content” also earned a Merit Award from the Healthcare Advertising Awards.

“We’re proud to work on campaigns that advance the health and well-being of all Americans,” said Denise Aube, Crosby executive vice president and healthcare practice leader. “These awards highlight the innovative ways we work with healthcare providers and federal agencies to reach consumers and change lives.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

