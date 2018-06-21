Burlesque returning to Metropolitan

Callie Pigeon, producer and Annapolis native, will present another installment of the Les Folies Derrière cabaret at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, at Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

“I love doing shows in Annapolis and am grateful that Metropolitan has invited us back,” said Pigeon, who has previously produced two other burlesque shows at the popular downtown venue. “While burlesque shows are fairly commonplace in the Baltimore and DC entertainment scenes, they’re a rare occurrence here in my hometown. It’s wonderful to introduce new audiences to all of the first-rate burlesque artists in this area.”

The cast will include Cherie Nuit, a Baltimore performer and producer; London St. Juniper, a performer, cosplayer, and vintage fashion historian; and DC Gurly Show troupe members Ginger Jameson and Delilah Dentata. In addition to performances, there will be audience games and raffle prizes from local favorites Third Eye Comics and Orange Tattoo Company. St. Juniper also will be vending items from her clothing line, Vicious Poodle Pinup, during the event.

“Reservations are strongly discouraged, as are misgivings, worries, and concerns!” said Pigeon.

For more information, visit metropolitanannapolis.com.

