BGE wins national recognition for restoration efforts in Maryland and Puerto Rico

BGE was recognized by Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for its restoration efforts following the March nor’easters that hit Maryland and for assistance provided to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island last September. BGE, along with Exelon companies Atlantic City Electric, PECO in Philadelphia and Pepco in Washington D.C., were recognized with the “Emergency Recovery Award” and ComEd in Chicago received an “Assistance Award” for providing support during the nor’easters. The aforementioned companies and Exelon sister company Delmarva Power received the “2018 Emergency Assistance Award for Puerto Rico Power Restoration” for contributions to the power restoration effort in Puerto Rico. The awards were presented at EEI’s Annual Convention on June 6.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. In addition to the Emergency Recovery Award, EEI recently recognized BGE with its Business Diversity Excellence Award for its commitment to improve business diversity and inclusion.

“We are honored to be recognized by EEI for our efforts to not only restore power to customers impacted in central Maryland by the unprecedented wind storms in March, but also for our company’s historic mutual assistance deployment to Puerto Rico which restored hope and made a transformational difference in the lives of residents on the island,” said Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer for BGE. “The recognition of the hard work of our employees is greatly appreciated, and we use every storm to evaluate opportunities to improve our performance for our customers.”

In early March, Winter Storm Riley delivered high sustained winds and gusts through the 70-mph-range for more than 48 hours and Winter Storm Quinn further complicated repairs to massive and widespread damage to BGE’s electric system by bringing heavy, wet snow to portions of BGE’s service area. In total, more than 400,000 BGE customers lost power and more than 3,100 employees and contractors were engaged in restoration efforts during the storms, including approximately 1,300 line workers mobilized from other utilities.

For nearly two months, 44 BGE employees worked as part of a team of approximately 300 employees Exelon-wide to restore power to more than 11,000 customers without power in Puerto Rico for more than six months. During the seven-week deployment, the entire Exelon team safely installed 376 poles, 267 transformers and over 108 miles of conductor.

