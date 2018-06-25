Baysox fall 4-3 in walk off

The Bowie Baysox dropped the final game of their Western Division road trip, 4-3, to the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 4,311 at The Diamond Sunday afternoon.

The hosts jumped out to an early first inning lead, but the bottom of the lineup fueled a three-run rally in the second inning for the Baysox (33-41). Consecutive one-out singles from Ademar Rifaela and Martin Cervenka drove in Aderlin Rodriguez and Ryan McKenna, respectively. Rifaela would score on an Erick Salcedo double one batter later.

Making his third spot start of the season, RHP Matthew Grimes took a no-decision despite striking out five batters in five innings while allowing a single earned run on six hits. In his three games as a starter, Grimes has a 1.42 ERA, allowing two earned runs in 12.2 IP with 10 strikeouts.

After a week on the road, the Baysox return to Prince George’s Stadium for a brief four-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Get tickets over phone at 301-464-4865 or online at baysox.com.

