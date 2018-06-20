Baysox collapse in doubleheader sweep

The Baysox hit multiple home runs in each end of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon but it was not enough. Harrisburg overwhelmed Bowie winning the opener 9-4 before a Baysox rally fell short in an 8-6 game two loss.

In the opener, the Baysox threatened early but failed to score. In the second inning, Bowie had runners at second and third with one down but a strikeout a flyout followed. In the bottom half, with two on and two down Senators SS Osvaldo Abreu hit a hard groundball to third base. Baysox 3B Ryan Mountcastle could not field cleanly and Harrisburg took advantage. With the bases loaded and one down, 3B Khayyan Norfork singled home two and CF Hunter Jones doubled home another and the Baysox trailed 3-0.

The Baysox struggled in the game walking seven batters while committing five errors. But Bowie wasn’t out of it.

Down 5-0 in the fourth inning, Anderson Feliz hit a two-run opposite field home run. Later in the contest Orioles rehabber Colby Rasmus would hit a two-run home run to left field. Rasmus went 2-for-4 with the home run in the game. But it was not enough in a 9-4 setback.

In game two the Baysox grabbed a 2-0 first inning lead. Harrisburg would battle back. Nationals rehabbing catcher Raudy Read homered in the first and a two-out rally plated four runs in the second. It was highlighted by a Zach Collier three-run home run.

The Baysox came back to tied it though. Martin Cervenka doubled and scored on an RBI-single from Sharlon Schoop in the fourth inning. And trailing in the fifth, Anthony Santander singled and then scored on a line drive home run to left-center from Aderlin Rodriguez.

But as they did all afternoon, Harrisburg had an answer. Collier tripled and scored to give the Senators the lead in the bottom of the fifth and a two-out, two-run triple from Osvaldo Abreu brought home two big insurance runs in the sixth. It was too much for the Baysox to overcome. A Ryan Mountcastle solo home run in the seventh inning set the fila score as Harrisburg won by an 8-6 final score.

The Baysox are now a season low nine games below .500 having dropped 10 of last 13 games. D’Arby Myers had hits in both games to extend his hit streak to eight games. Bowie will look to split the series in the series finale Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. with Keegan Akin getting the start looking for a team best eighth win.

