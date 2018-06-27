Baysox awarded Business of the Year by Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce

The Bowie Baysox were presented with the 2018 Business of the Year Award by the Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce at their annual meeting at the Comfort Inn and Conference Center Thursday night.

Per the Chamber of Commerce website, the award is presented to a business that “has demonstrated high-level accomplishments that are a benchmark for other businesses that include financial success, visible community involvement, professional employee work environment, and will excel in customer satisfaction, strategic planning, and business development.”

“We are thrilled to receive this honor from the Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce,” said Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross. “The Baysox are humbled by these recognitions which demonstrate our value in this community. Our organization embraces the responsibility of being a positive community partner, and we will not rest in that pursuit.”

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

