B CHORD Bash at Union Jack’s this Saturday night

| June 20, 2018

Come on out to Union Jack’s in Annapolis  this Saturday, June 23rd for an evening of live music benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Before the night comes to an end seven acts will have taken the stage at Union Jack’s of Annapolis.

Ashley Gaines, Jackson Dean, Ben Fuller, Bradley Turner Band, Devon Nicholes, Andrew Robear and Phillip Michael Parsons.

Country music fans should rejoice at the best local acts which showcase how amazing the country music following is in Maryland. Add in a few Nashville acts and you have a perfect country night right here in Annapolis.

Along with the live music there will be a Beer Pong Tournament starting at 7pm. This is your chance to take home the championship trophy and have Union Jack’s buy you a few rounds.

There will also be a silent auction with items including signed merchandise from national known country artists, meet & greet passes, local gift cards and local experiences.

Tickets are only $20 and all proceeds go directly to St. Jude’s. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

For details and to learn more about B Chord check us out on all social media outlets @BCHORD615.

Severn Bank

