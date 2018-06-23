Annapolis to be placed on America’s Most Endangered Historic Places list

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is preparing to release their annual list of eleven of America’s Most Endangered Historic Places and we have learned that the Historic District of Annapolis is on the list for 2018.

The list is a list of places in the United States that the National Trust for Historic Preservation considers the most endangered.

We were unable to obtain an advance copy of the list or the criteria used for inclusion; however, Annapolis’ inclusion was confirmed by a trust source who was not authorized to speak on behalf of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

On June 4th, The Capital reported that the City was not in danger of losing it’s historic designation. And while inclusion on this list is not a “loss,” it certainly is a warning sign and can’t be good news for Mayor Buckley as he tries to advance a public-private partnership to build a multi-story hotel complex on City Dock.

The list is typically published in June and we are expecting a full release of all eleven places sometime next week.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB