Annapolis teen arrested in gang murder of Neris Goivani Bonilla-Palacios

This is an update to a story originally published in October 2017 when Anne Arundel County Police were investigating the human remains that were discovered in Annapolis near the entrance to Quiet Waters Park.

Since the discovery of Neris Bonilla-Palacios’ body, homicide detectives investigated several leads in the case and identified 17 year-old Marcos Antonio Melendez-Gamez as a suspect. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant and on June 18, 2018, Melendez-Gamez was located by detectives in the 3600 block of Everett Street in Baltimore and taken into custody. Melendez-Gamez was served his arrest warrant charging him as an adult with first and second degree murder of Neris Bonilla-Palacios. He is currently being held without bond in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

This remains a very active investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police is asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Marcos Melendez-Gamez | 17| 1000 Block Martha Court, Annapolis, MD

