Annapolis Police investigating overnight shooting on West Street

| June 30, 2018
On June 30th at 12:26 a.m. Annapolis Police Department officers responded to a building in the 1800 block of West Street for a report of a shooting. This is near the intersection of West Street and Admiral Drive. Officers located an adult male shooting victim outside on Edgewood Avenue between West Street and McGuckian Street. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment with unspecified injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside a social event being held at the building in the 1800 block of West St. Numerous people were present at the event. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

