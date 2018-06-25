Annapolis man sentenced to 35 years for sex abuse of minor

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Travis Wesley Foster, 36, of Annapolis, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Cathleen M. Vitale to 35 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor and related charges. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Travis Wesley Foster, 36, of Annapolis, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Cathleen M. Vitale to 35 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor and related charges.

“Mr. Foster betrayed the trust of a child to whom he was meant to be a caregiver,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I applaud this young victim for her courage in bringing her abuser to justice, and am glad my office was able to successfully advocate for a lengthy sentence commensurate with Mr. Foster’s crimes.”

On March 17, 2017, Annapolis Police received a report of a child sex offense. Upon interviewing the 7 year old victim at the Department of Social Services Child Advocacy Center, police learned that Foster, the boyfriend of the victim’s family member, committed repeated acts of sexual abuse when the victim was approximately 6 to 7 years old. The victim lived in the same household as Foster at the time the abuse occurred.

On April 20, 2018, a Circuit Court jury found Foster guilty of sex abuse of a minor, second degree sex offense, and third degree sex offense.

Foster was sentenced to 40 years suspend all but 35 years of active incarceration and 5 years of supervised probation upon release. He is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Judge Cathleen M. Vitale presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Pamela Alban prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS