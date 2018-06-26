Annapolis hires new Finance Director

Annapolis City Manager Teresa Sutherland has nominated Jodee Dickinson as finance director for the City of Annapolis, effective August 1, 2018, pending confirmation by the City Council on July 9, 2018. Ms. Dickinson, who is a certified public accountant (CPA) and certified fraud examiner (CFE), has served as the both the auditor and assistant controller for Anne Arundel County, as well as the deputy director of Budget and Finance for Calvert County and the supervisor of Finance for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. She also has experience in the government accounting sector with KPMG and CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP.

“I am thrilled that Jodee, with whom I have had a professional relationship for 30 years, has agreed to serve as the City’s finance director. Her wealth of experience in government finance, accounting, and budgeting makes her ideally suited for this position. The city residents will benefit greatly from her expertise as we bring about needed financial reforms in the city.”

Melissa Leaman has been serving as acting finance director since May 8. “I appreciate how Melissa stepped up without hesitation and worked countless long nights and weekends to get us through our Fiscal Year 2019 budget deliberations. Melissa is a dedicated, professional public servant, and I am certain she, Jodee, and the entire Finance Office staff will make a great team.”

Ms. Dickinson graduated from the University of Texas – Pan American, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree and from the University of Maryland University College, where she earned a Master’s of Science in General Administration.

“I am excited to join and lead the finance team at the City of Annapolis. This position is the perfect opportunity for me to use my accumulated knowledge and experience doing the work I enjoy,” said Ms. Dickinson.

