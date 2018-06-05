5th 12for1 Diaper Drive ready to accept donations

The 12for1 Diaper Drive is entering its 5th year! Collections begin on July 1st with a new goal – enough donations to make the total five year number a whopping 100,000 diapers delivered to St. Martin’s Ministries.

This initiative began in 2014 when Jackie Weisman became aware of the “diaper gap,” which refers to low-income families having difficulty affording diapers. In the metro area, Diaper Banks exist to help fill this gap; however, no such place exists in rural Caroline County, Maryland. That year, the first 12for1 drive collected just over 8,000 diapers.



Since then, the initiative has grown to involve multiple communities, volunteers, and sponsors. With the generous support of the community, the 12for1 drive has delivered over 77,435 diapers, along with an incredible amount of baby wipes and diaper rash cream, to St. Martin’s Ministries in Ridgely, Maryland.

This year’s goal of 23,000 diapers is ambitious! All sizes of diapers are welcome (but larger sizes are in high demand) and packages can either be new or opened. Also, unopened diaper rash cream and baby wipes are needed. Donations can be made during the month of July in the following ways:

Deliver new or open packages of diapers, wipes or diaper rash cream to the following locations:

Choptank Transport: 3601 Choptank Rd, Preston, MD 21652 Creative Gardens Nursery School: 1560 Crofton Pkwy, Crofton, MD 21114 Mid-Atlantic Farm Credit: 379 Deep Shore Rd, Denton, MD 21629 YMCA of the Chesapeake: 202 Peachblossom Rd, Easton, MD 21601



To ship packages, email [email protected]

Send a monetary donation via check or an Amazon e-gift card to [email protected]

You can also visit gofundme.com/manage/12for1diapers2018

