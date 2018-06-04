“Herrmann
4 shot near Annapolis mall, shooter at large

| June 28, 2018

UPDATE:

Per police… suspect in Annapolis shooting is NOT cooperating. Per other media sources it is a WM in his 20s

UPDATE:  Chilling tweets from Phil Davis at The Capital

UPDATE: Updated: The following employees of the Capital Gazette HAVE been seen or heard from. Rick Hutzell, Paul Gillespie, Joshua McKerrow, Pat Furgurson, Chase Cook, Phil Davis. Bill Wagner, Selene San Felice, Anthony Messenger

UPDATE:  Police confirming that there are now 5 dead.

UPDATE: Have also heard that Bill Wagner is also safe.

UPDATE:  The following employees of the Capital HAVE been heard from or seen on the scene.  Rick Hutzell, Paul Gillespie, Joshua McKerrow, Pat Fergurson, Chase Cook, Phil Davis.

UPDATE:  4 people confirmed dead. At least 1 injured. ATF is on scene they have discovered suspicious packages and are investigating if there is a bomb in the building. The shooter HAS been apprehended.

We are hearing reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Bestgate Road across from the Westfield Annapolis Mall. While not confirmed, the dispatch indicated that this was in the Capital Gazette office suite.

From a first responder on the scene there are reported 4 down and approximately 10 shots were fired.
 
Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police, and Annapolis Police are all responding and police departments responding and many roads are being closed as search is underway for a suspect.
 
Stay tuned.

