4 shot near Annapolis mall, shooter at large

UPDATE:

Per police… suspect in Annapolis shooting is NOT cooperating. Per other media sources it is a WM in his 20s

UPDATE: Chilling tweets from Phil Davis at The Capital

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

UPDATE: Updated: The following employees of the Capital Gazette HAVE been seen or heard from. Rick Hutzell, Paul Gillespie, Joshua McKerrow, Pat Furgurson, Chase Cook, Phil Davis. Bill Wagner, Selene San Felice, Anthony Messenger

UPDATE: Police confirming that there are now 5 dead.

UPDATE: Have also heard that Bill Wagner is also safe.

UPDATE: The following employees of the Capital HAVE been heard from or seen on the scene. Rick Hutzell, Paul Gillespie, Joshua McKerrow, Pat Fergurson, Chase Cook, Phil Davis.

UPDATE: 4 people confirmed dead. At least 1 injured. ATF is on scene they have discovered suspicious packages and are investigating if there is a bomb in the building. The shooter HAS been apprehended.

We are hearing reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Bestgate Road across from the Westfield Annapolis Mall. While not confirmed, the dispatch indicated that this was in the Capital Gazette office suite.