“Herrmann
Bob O Shea For Delegate
“2018

29 students earn all-county Middle School dance honors

| June 28, 2018

Twenty-nine Anne Arundel County Public Schools middle school students have earned 2018-2019 All-County Dance honors for their efforts.

All-County dancers are selected by dance company directors at county middle schools. To qualify, dancers must perform at an advanced level, show leadership ability, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher through the third marking period of this school year, have excellent attendance at school and at rehearsals, and have danced for their company for the entire year.

Rams Head

The following middle school dancers were named All-County:

    • Ava Allen, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School South
    • Amyah Anderson, Grade 8, Marley Middle School
    • Ashley Beron, Grade 8, Magothy River Middle School
    • Tia Bixler, Grade 8, Lindale Middle School
    • Addison Bridges, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School
    • Payton Buchner, Grade 8, Annapolis Middle School
    • Anika Coleman, Grade 7, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
    • Olivia Crawford, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School
    • Kamari Curtis, Grade 7, MacArthur Middle School
    • Olivia David, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School
    • Chrizelle Dolores, Grade 8, Marley Middle School
    • Gabriela Eisele, Grade 6, Bates Middle School PVA
    • Mackenzie Eisele Grade 6, Bates Middle School PVA
    • Brooklyn Foster, Grade 7, Arundel Middle School
    • Moriah Hollins, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School
    • Madelyn Huntt, Grade 8, Southern Middle School
    • Anna Meek, Grade 8, Annapolis Middle School
    • Devin Mowry, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School
    • Isabella Poteat, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA
    • Zoe Schley, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School
    • Erin Scott, Grade 7, Arundel Middle School
    • Arpa Shahnazarian, Grade 8, Lindale Middle School
    • Kara Thursby, Grade 7, George Fox Middle School
    • Sofia Volkov, Grade 7, Severna Park Middle School
    • Kerri Walker, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School North
    • Jordan White, Grade 6, Old Mill Middle School South
    • Makayla Williams, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA
    • Anna Williams, Grade 7, Severna Park Middle School
    • Hailey Youmans, Grade 7, Southern Middle School

The following dancers were named Honorable Mention All-County:

    • Amber Brown, Grade 8, George Fox Middle School
    • Natalie Cadd, Grade 7, Lindale Middle School
    • Camby Koblinsky, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School
    • Evey Konstantopoulos, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA
    • Victoria Marston, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School
    • Rebekah Morales, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School
    • Emma Quible, Grade 7, Southern Middle School
    • Alexandra Rampey, Grade 7, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA
    • Carleigh Reese, Grade 6, Magothy River Middle School
    • Catherine White, Grade 8, Marley Middle School
Severn Bank
Source :

AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark