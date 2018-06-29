29 students earn all-county Middle School dance honors

Twenty-nine Anne Arundel County Public Schools middle school students have earned 2018-2019 All-County Dance honors for their efforts.

All-County dancers are selected by dance company directors at county middle schools. To qualify, dancers must perform at an advanced level, show leadership ability, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher through the third marking period of this school year, have excellent attendance at school and at rehearsals, and have danced for their company for the entire year.

The following middle school dancers were named All-County:

Ava Allen, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School South Amyah Anderson, Grade 8, Marley Middle School Ashley Beron, Grade 8, Magothy River Middle School Tia Bixler, Grade 8, Lindale Middle School Addison Bridges, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School Payton Buchner, Grade 8, Annapolis Middle School Anika Coleman, Grade 7, Chesapeake Bay Middle School Olivia Crawford, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School Kamari Curtis, Grade 7, MacArthur Middle School Olivia David, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School Chrizelle Dolores, Grade 8, Marley Middle School Gabriela Eisele, Grade 6, Bates Middle School PVA Mackenzie Eisele Grade 6, Bates Middle School PVA Brooklyn Foster, Grade 7, Arundel Middle School Moriah Hollins, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School Madelyn Huntt, Grade 8, Southern Middle School Anna Meek, Grade 8, Annapolis Middle School Devin Mowry, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School Isabella Poteat, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Zoe Schley, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School Erin Scott, Grade 7, Arundel Middle School Arpa Shahnazarian, Grade 8, Lindale Middle School Kara Thursby, Grade 7, George Fox Middle School Sofia Volkov, Grade 7, Severna Park Middle School Kerri Walker, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School North Jordan White, Grade 6, Old Mill Middle School South Makayla Williams, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Anna Williams, Grade 7, Severna Park Middle School Hailey Youmans, Grade 7, Southern Middle School



The following dancers were named Honorable Mention All-County:

Amber Brown, Grade 8, George Fox Middle School Natalie Cadd, Grade 7, Lindale Middle School Camby Koblinsky, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School Evey Konstantopoulos, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Victoria Marston, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School Rebekah Morales, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School Emma Quible, Grade 7, Southern Middle School Alexandra Rampey, Grade 7, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Carleigh Reese, Grade 6, Magothy River Middle School Catherine White, Grade 8, Marley Middle School



Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB