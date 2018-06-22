22 students earn all-county High School dance honors

Twenty-two Anne Arundel County Public Schools high school students have earned 2018-2019 All-County Dance honors for their efforts.

All-County dancers are selected by dance company directors at county high schools. To qualify, dancers must perform at an advanced level, show leadership ability, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher through the third marking period of this school year, have excellent attendance at school and at rehearsals, and have danced for their company for the entire year.

The following high school dancers were named All-County:

Sophia Baron, Grade 11, Severna Park High School Abigail Brown, Grade 12, Chesapeake High School Jasmine Caffee, Grade 11, Annapolis High School PVA Casie Curry, Grade 11, Old Mill High School Jordan Darrow, Grade 11, South River High School Alyssa Flage, Grade 9, Meade High School Ebone Glenn, Grade 10, Meade High School Kirsten Gottlieb, Grade 10, Arundel High School Colleen Haber, Grade 11, North County High School Aryanna Jennifer, Grade 11, Annapolis High School PVA Alexa Kasten, Grade 10, Severna Park High School Nadia Magee, Grade 11, South River High School Megan McGivern, Grade 11, Southern High School MaKenzie Mori, Grade 11, Annapolis High School Yen-Vy Nguyen, Grade11, Old Mill High School McKenzi Priest, Grade 11, Northeast High School Ashley Register, Grade 11, Annapolis High School Meghan Stull, Grade 12, Chesapeake High School Sara Vavrina, Grade 12, Broadneck High School Alyssa Whitney, Grade 11, Northeast High School Lauren Wolf, Grade 11, Glen Burnie High School Jordyn Young, Grade 11, North County High School



The following high school dancers were named Honorable Mention All-County:

Faith Bender, Grade 10, Severna Park High School Kylie Freeburger, Grade 11, Northeast High School Caitlyn Haslam, Grade 10, Meade High School Savanna Kerbe, Grade 9, North County High School



Source : AACPS

