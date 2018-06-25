2018 Independence Day Annapolis style!

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley invites all residents and visitors to the City’s celebration of Independence Day with the annual Annapolis 4th of July parade and fireworks on Wednesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and proceed along West Street, around Church Circle, and down Main Street. There will be no parking along the parade route.

The fireworks over Annapolis Harbor will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge (from Eastport to downtown) will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks, at approximately 10 p.m. The best viewing area for the fireworks will be City Dock and places along the harbor’s waterfront.

The city will run two buses, free of charge, from 4 p.m. to midnight from the State Parking Garage on Calvert Street to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Parking Lot off Taylor Avenue on Herbert Sachs Blvd. and then dropping off at Lawyer’s Mall in front of the State House. Two Circulators, free of charge, will run from Park Place (Westin Hotel) along West Street and around Church Circle, dropping riders at the top of Main Street from 9 a.m. until midnight.

Parking information can be found at www.annapolisparking.com and you can reserve a parking spot in advance in City-owned garages.

Here is a list of City garages in the area:

Hillman Garage – 150 Gorman St

Park Place Garage – One Park Place

Knighton Garage – 1A Colonial Avenue

Gotts Garage – 250 Northwest Street

Additional parking available at:

DNR Parking Lot on Herbert Sachs Blvd.

State Parking Garage on Calvert Street – 19 St John’s Street

Parking Restrictions

Beginning at 4 p.m. and extending until about 10:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited and violators may be towed from the following areas:

City Dock

Main Street

Randall Street

Market Space

Prince George Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Craig Street to Maryland Avenue from 2 p.m. to midnight. East Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight. Randall Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight.

In Eastport, beginning at 2 p.m. and extending until about 10:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited to RESIDENTS ONLY parking and violators may be towed from the following streets:

Both sides of Severn Avenue between First Street and Severn Avenue

East side of First and Third Streets between Severn and Chester Avenues

Both sides of Third Street between Spa Creek and Severn Avenue and from Chester Avenue to Eastern Avenue

East side of Second Street from Severn Avenue to Bay Front Avenue

South side of Chesapeake and Chester Avenues between Riverview Avenue and State Street

Bay Ridge Avenue between Sixth and State Streets

Travel Restrictions and Road Closures

In Eastport, vehicular traffic into the north side of the Eastport Peninsula will be restricted between

6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pedestrian traffic will be permitted. Roadblocks will be set up at 6 p.m. at Sixth Street and Severn Avenue denying access to downtown via the Spa Creek Bridge.

Vehicular traffic will be denied access to the downtown area beginning at 5 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Road blocks will also be set up in the following locations:

King George Street and College Avenue

North Street and College Avenue

Church Circle and Main Street

Duke of Gloucester Street at Conduit Street, at Green Street, at St. Mary’s Street and at Compromise Street.

All of Main Street, City Dock and Market Space will be closed to traffic from 6-10:30 p.m.

Traffic will be allowed to flow down Duke of Gloucester Street from Church Circle and into Eastport via one lane (not into downtown Annapolis) until 9 p.m. At that time, the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed and Duke of Gloucester Street will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety and to facilitate the movement of foot traffic leaving the area after the fireworks display.

Boating Restrictions

The draw span of the Spa Creek Bridge (into Eastport) will be closed to boat traffic from

8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot Safety Zone around the fireworks barge. For questions about boat restrictions during the fireworks, contact the City Harbormaster’s Office at 410-263-7973.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on the streets and sidewalks in Annapolis is prohibited. Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited at Susan Campbell Park along with the firing of pyrotechnics and flares.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB