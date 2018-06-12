Woman pushed, robbed by suspect on bicycle on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis

Yesterday afternoon at 130pm, Annapolis Police responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road for a citizen robbery.

An adult female victim reported that she was walking in the area when an adult male suspect approached her, pushed her to the ground and stole money and her cell phone.

He fled the area on a bicycle but concerned bystanders provided officers with a description and the direction in which he fled.

Officers located the suspect off of Forest Hills Av and arrested him. The victim’s cell phone was located in his pocket.

The suspect was identified as David Sorrell, 30, of Annapolis. Sorrell was charged with robbery, assault, and theft and is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB