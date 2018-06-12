“Herrmann
Bob O Shea For Delegate
“2018

Woman pushed, robbed by suspect on bicycle on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis

| June 12, 2018

Yesterday afternoon at 130pm, Annapolis Police responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road for a citizen robbery.

An adult female victim reported that she was walking in the area when an adult male suspect approached her, pushed her to the ground and stole money and her cell phone.

He fled the area on a bicycle but concerned bystanders provided officers with a description and the direction in which he fled.

Rams Head

Officers located the suspect off of Forest Hills Av and arrested him. The victim’s cell phone was located in his pocket.

The suspect was identified as David Sorrell, 30, of Annapolis. Sorrell was charged with robbery, assault, and theft and is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark