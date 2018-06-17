Volunteer opportunities abound in Anne Arundel County

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services

Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services is looking for a volunteer or group to do some much needed summer cleaning at Harmony House, a family visitation home in Pasadena. Volunteers are needed to clean up the side porch, power wash the cement, clean up the leaves, wash tables and chairs. Yard work includes removing vines from the bushes and inside the fence of the back yard. Bicycles need flat tires fixed, chains oiled, and there’s some pedal repair needed. The new basketball hoop needs to be installed. If you’re interested, please email [email protected].

Anne Arundel County Food and Resource Bank

The AA County Food and Resource Bank is looking for drivers to haul food and other items between their facility in Crownsville and various locations within Anne Arundel County. Some light lifting required. There will be resources to unload the vehicle. The Food Bank is looking for volunteers who can drive the Food Bank’s 16′ box truck. You do not need a Commercial Driving License, just a good driving record and a DOT physical (Food Bank will reimburse you for the cost). Support is needed in the mornings. Multiple volunteers are being sought so that all week days are covered. The Food Bank is also looking for help sorting food and non-food donations (ex. toiletries), stocking shelves, and going through produce at our warehouse in Crownsville, MD. Flexible shifts are available. Monday through Friday 9am to 3pm. Great way to decompress, have fun with friends, co-workers or family. For more information, contact volunteer coordinator, Marta Jones at [email protected] or call the Food Bank at 410-923-4255.

Maryland Conservation Corps

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental, and natural resources management projects across the state. The Maryland Conservation Corps program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation, From aquatic systems to public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship. The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on five to seven teams for an 11-month period, beginning in September 2018. To be considered, interested individuals must submit an online application at – dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/mcc_application.aspx. Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions regarding the application, call Luke Terrell at 410-260-8153. For more information about the program see web site at –news.maryland.gov/dnr/2018/06/05/maryland-conservation-corps-now-recruiting-young-adults/.

Grateful Heart – Comprehensive Veteran Services, Inc.

Grateful Heart is a nonprofit whose mission is to significantly improve the spiritual, mental, financial and physical well-being of all Veterans by providing comprehensive counseling and referral services. Grateful Heart is looking for individuals to assist with the day-to-day operations of an organization that is compassionate about making the lives of others better. Some of the activities that will be performed by our volunteers will include:Client Information Intake, Social Media Monitoring, Organizational Files, Digitization/Office Automation, and Program Marketing & Outreach. With your help, Grateful Heart will be able to fulfill its Vision of “Serving each Veteran with Passion, Power and Purpose.” For more information, contact Kenneth Heyward, Executive Director, at [email protected] or 301-437-5231. See web site at: www.gratefulheartcvs.org/

Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

Butterfly Garden Volunteers Needed Tuesdays, 9:00am – 12:00pm: Join fellow gardeners, butterfly watchers, and native plant enthusiasts in our garden maintenance group. Volunteers weed, water, prune, and maintain the Butterfly Garden at the Glendening Preserve and surrounding gardens. Bring work gloves, a snack, a refillable water bottle, hat, sun screen, and clothes and shoes that can get dirty. Walk-ins welcome. Volunteer benefits include garden design resources, plant and insect identification experience, and free plants and cuttings to take home. The Butterfly Garden is located at 5702 Plummer Lane, Lothian, MD 20711. Register online at: jugbay.org/volunteer_calendar. Questions? Contact Melinda Fegler at[email protected] or 410-741-9330.

Positive Strides.Org

Positivie-Strides.Org is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide guidance and assistance to youth athletes who suffer a catastrophic and/or severe sports-related injury with mental, physical and financial support. Positive-Strides.Org is looking for volunteers to assist with day-to-day operations of an organization that is Advocating, Educating and Supporting injured athletes overcome the many challenges associated with sports injuries, mentally and physically. Some of the activities that will be performed by our volunteers will include: Organization of files, Social Media & Multimedia tasks and Program marketing & outreach. For more information, contact Ryan J. Brant, President/CEO, at [email protected] or 443-214-5991. See web site at: www.positive-strides.org.

St. Mary’s ESL Program

St Mary’s ESL Program needs volunteers to teach English one night a week to adult ESL students for the Sept–May school year. The 8 levels of classes are held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 7-8:45pm. Fall 2018 classes will run from Sept. 11 – Dec. 6, 2018 at St. Mary’s High School in downtown Annapolis. Each teacher is asked to commit to one class/one night a week and will be part of a teaching team. Spanish-language ability is preferred for beginner classes only. Those with ESL or any teaching experience as well as those with a keen interest in working with students to help them learn/perfect their English are encouraged to apply. For registration and/or further information about the program, contact Program Director Nicole Marshall at 443-868-4291 or [email protected]. Web site–www.stmarysannapolis.org/page/ministries/community-support-groups/english-as-a-2nd-language-information.

Ombudsman Program (Anne Arundel County Dept. of Aging & Disabilities)

Ombudsman Program (Resident Advocate): A free, confidential service that advocates for residents’ rights and good-quality long-term care. Receives and resolves complaints made by or for residents of nursing homes and assisted living homes. Educates the public on long-term care facilities and services. Promotes opportunities for volunteers. The Ombudsman Program needs compassionate individuals to visit nursing homes and assisted living homes and advocate for residents. Each interested individual will be interviewed to discuss the position and the individual’s background. If the program is a good match for the volunteer, then that volunteer will be provided with training and supervision. For more information and to volunteer, contact Wendy Harris at [email protected] or 410 222-4464. For information about the program, see website:www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/ombudsman . .

