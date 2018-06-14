Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to return for 3rd year

On Saturday, July 28, the largest gathering of food trucks ever displayed in Baltimore County will once again descend on the racetrack Infield at Maryland State Fairgrounds from Noon to 9pm.

Over 35 of Maryland’s favorite food trucks will transform the racetrack infield into a festive playground with plenty of dining options, live music, local craft beer tents, fashion trucks, plenty of activities for both adults and kids to enjoy, mechanical bull, dunk tank, pie-eating contest, moon bounces, local artist vending village, an appearance by The Oriole bird and more! Parking is free. Kids 12 & under are free with a paying adult.

This marks the 3rd year of Trifecta and the response has been overwhelming. Dave Pulford, President of Maryland Mobile Food Truck Association, boldly states “Trifecta is the best food truck event of the year.”

Given the massive popularity of food trucks, it was only a matter of time before someone brought the food craze to the county. Enter Paul Manna of 24-7 Entertainment, long-time local independent concert promoter. “Finding the perfect balance between throwing a big party with gourmet food trucks, the best local bands, and providing a space for the entire family to enjoy was the goal. So many of Maryland’s most popular events are held in the city. I feel Baltimore County deserves a large scale event like this they can call their own”.

Among the massive display of food trucks will be award-winning Gypsy Queen, Jimmy’s on the Go, Kooper’s Chowhound, Greek on the Street, Iced Gems Baking, The Smoking Swine, Mexican On The Run and many more. Expect a wide variety of savory and sweet options including BBQ, seafood, burgers, vegan, Jamaican, Greek, cupcakes and more. Also on hand will be a few choice local eateries like The Local Oyster, Dangerously Delicious Pies, Smoke and more.

What’s a festival without great live music? Hosting a full day of live bands will be Baltimore’s own, Rodney Henry, owner of the popular Dangerously Delicious Pies and 1strunner-up of Food Network’s “Next Food Network Star.” The “Dangerously Delicious Infield Stage” will feature a very diverse band lineup anchored by Steal Your Peach; a mashup of The Allman Brothers Band & Grateful Dead, plus Baltimore favorites, Kelly Bell Band (Phat Blues), Jah Works (Reggae), Never Never (Classic Rock),Smackmaster (Funk / Motown) and The Herd of Main Street (Americana).

Kelly Bell of Kelly Bell Band, who fronts the most sought after festival band in Maryland, commented on playing the festival last year. “Trifecta had a plethora of quality food, top-notch live entertainment, cool vendors, creative art, and so many other opportunities to have a great time. In fact, we had so much fun, we asked to come back again this year!”

TICKETS ON SALE NOW THROUGH MISSIONTIX – www.mt.cm/trifecta

General Admission – $15.00 in advance | $20.00 at the gate

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB