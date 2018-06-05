The Orioles stink, but we have some fine memories

It would be nice to say that we have one of the most successful baseball teams in the league; but this year, it is not the case with the Baltimore Orioles. So let’s take a look at some of the good history since this year seems to be disappointing. The Orioles were established in 1901 as the Milwaukee Brewers, became the St Louis Browns before finally arriving as the Baltimore Orioles in 1954. Despite the change in names and location, the Os have always been an American League, Eastern Division team. The club is currently owned by Peter Angelos, with Bulk Showalter and Dan Duquette as the Manager and General Manager.

As the Orioles, over 64 years the Birds have seen 3 World Series titles and 9 Eastern Division titles. In your fun fact of the day, the Orioles tend to be one of the more popular clubs to make free bets online, probably because we do not have sports betting here yet.

While the latest crop of talent doesn’t seem to be burning down any barns, fans can reminisce with a smile when they recall the numbers 4, 5, 7, 8, 22, 33, 44, and 46! Weaver… Robinson…Ripken…Ripken…Palmer…Murray…Hendricks…Flanagan.

If you ever need a time to be proud of the team, you only need to look to 2015 in the games that followed the Baltimore riots. Two games were postponed and a third was played to an empty stadium and only televised and broadcast. During the make up games and the non-public game, the Orioles changed up their uniform in a subtle way. Their home uniform has always said “Orioles” in script across the chest. For those three games, the uniforms read “Baltimore” as a show of support and unity for the City. The uniforms were never worn again.

Baltimore Orioles are currently in 5th place in the AL East standing far away from any playoff hopes at 17-41. Well, as they say, there’s always next year. But for now, we have our memories!

