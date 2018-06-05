The Light House receives $5000 grant for employment training program

The Light House is pleased to announce a grant award of $5,000 from State Farm for their Building Employment Success Training (B.E.S.T.) Program, an entry-level workforce development program for people impacted by homelessness and poverty. To kick off this new partnership, State Farm representatives visited The Light House to meet with Light House staff, toured the facilities, and learned about the programs and services provided by the organization. During their visit, State Farm Agent, Debbie Hart, also dropped off 20 bags of pantry items that had been collected during their recent State Farm food drive, stating that “State Farm is here to help things go right and whatever I can do to further that mission, especially in my community, is my pleasure.”

The Light House is deeply grateful for State Farm’s significant investment in the B.E.S.T. Program and looks forward to building a lasting partnership. The B.E.S.T. Program provides rigorous job-focused, hands-on learning modules that include paid in-house training in Culinary Arts or Facilities Maintenance. Case management, addictions counseling, and social service support are also provided during the 16-week comprehensive skills training program. The B.E.S.T. Program has trained over 300 people since 2012, with 100 percent of graduates having passed their rigorous exit exams, qualifying them for gainful employment in Anne Arundel County and beyond.

The Light House provides emergency shelter, food, clothing, case management and other vital homelessness prevention and support services to over 2,000 community members in need each year. This important work is only possible thanks to the generosity of their community and companies like State Farm.

