Shawn Mullins

Wednesday, August 15

8pm | $22.50

Jim Boggia

Sunday, August 19

1pm | $15

*All Ages Matinee

Joanne Shaw Taylor

JD Simo

Wednesday, August 29

8pm | $27.50

BASIA

Tuesday, October 2

8pm | $45

The English Beat

Thursday, October 4

8pm | $39.50

Manhattan Transfer

Sunday, October 7

8pm | $75

Elizabeth Cook

Saturday, October 13

1pm | $23.50

*All Ages Matinee

Jon Reep Winner of Last Comic Standing

Saturday, November 24

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band

06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall

06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng

06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids w. David Mayfield

06/22 Seldom Scene

06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall

06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee

06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt

06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee

06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power

06/26 Asleep at the Wheel

06/27 Sergio Mendes

06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

06/29 Lori McKenna

06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee

06/30 Lee Ritenour

07/01 XEB (Original Former Members of THIRD EYE BLIND) Performing the Best of 3EB w. Stocklyn

07/02 Maxi Priest w. Levi Stephens

07/03 Todd Bauchspies

07/06 Heart By Heart feat. Original HEART Members Steve Fossen & Michael Derosier

07/07 Bob Schneider *All Ages Matinee

07/07 Deanna Bogart Band

07/08 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion” *All Ages Matinee

07/08 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/09 I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan

07/10 “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

07/11 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

07/12 Mipso w. Christian Lopez

07/13 Katie Herzig

07/15 Comedian Rita Rudner

07/16 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

07/17 Rams Head Presents Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Maryland Hall

07/17 Kinky Friedman

07/18 The James Hunter Six

07/19 The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour

07/20 Ronnie Milsap

07/21 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee

07/22 Spyro Gyra

07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

07/26 The Quebe Sisters

07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry

07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners

07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall

07/31 Thomas Dolby

