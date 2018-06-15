The English Beat returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Shawn Mullins
Wednesday, August 15
8pm | $22.50
Jim Boggia
Sunday, August 19
1pm | $15
*All Ages Matinee
Joanne Shaw Taylor
- JD Simo
Wednesday, August 29
8pm | $27.50
BASIA
Tuesday, October 2
8pm | $45
The English Beat
Thursday, October 4
8pm | $39.50
Manhattan Transfer
Sunday, October 7
8pm | $75
Elizabeth Cook
Saturday, October 13
1pm | $23.50
*All Ages Matinee
Jon Reep Winner of Last Comic Standing
Saturday, November 24
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $25
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band
06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall
06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng
06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids w. David Mayfield
06/22 Seldom Scene
06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall
06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee
06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt
06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee
06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power
06/26 Asleep at the Wheel
06/27 Sergio Mendes
06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
06/29 Lori McKenna
06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee
06/30 Lee Ritenour
07/01 XEB (Original Former Members of THIRD EYE BLIND) Performing the Best of 3EB w. Stocklyn
07/02 Maxi Priest w. Levi Stephens
07/03 Todd Bauchspies
07/06 Heart By Heart feat. Original HEART Members Steve Fossen & Michael Derosier
07/07 Bob Schneider *All Ages Matinee
07/07 Deanna Bogart Band
07/08 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion” *All Ages Matinee
07/08 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/09 I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan
07/10 “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
07/11 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
07/12 Mipso w. Christian Lopez
07/13 Katie Herzig
07/15 Comedian Rita Rudner
07/16 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks
07/17 Rams Head Presents Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Maryland Hall
07/17 Kinky Friedman
07/18 The James Hunter Six
07/19 The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour
07/20 Ronnie Milsap
07/21 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee
07/22 Spyro Gyra
07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey
07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
07/26 The Quebe Sisters
07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry
07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners
07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall
07/31 Thomas Dolby
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
