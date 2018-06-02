The Cyphers Agency hires Caroline Gergely

Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, has hired Caroline Gergely as account coordinator to support the agency’s account services team. She will work on the Taylor Bank, Annapolis Yacht Sales and McCartin Insurance accounts, among others. Gergely previously worked in the advertising field through radio, the private government sector and health industry. She received her BA in Media and Communication Studies from University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She lives in Queenstown, Md.

“We’re excited for Caroline to share her marketing expertise as our client roster continues to expand and diversify,” said Dave Cyphers, agency president. “We know she will enhance our creative strategy and hands-on management as she helps shepherd campaigns through our agency.”

