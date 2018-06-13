Symphony Solstice: A cruise on the Severn River

Kick off your summer in style with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and Watermark! A musical cruise aboard the grand and elegant Catherine Marie will take place on June 21, 2018 from 6 to 9 PM (Boarding at 5:45 PM) In an experience that only Annapolis can offer, enjoy the longest day of the year on the water with delicious hors d’oeuvres, a wine tasting, and world-class entertainment provided by the Annapolis Symphony Brass Quintet.

An outside top deck provides 360-degree view of the magnificent Chesapeake Bay where you can enjoy the sunset and stars. The spacious main and second decks feature expansive windows with unobstructed views. All proceeds from the evening will support the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

This event is sponsored by Evans, Davis & Associates, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Annapolis, MD and by Watermark. Wine tasting will be provided by Total Wine & More and catering is provided by Ken’s Creative Kitchen.

Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase tickets, visit www.WhatsUpTix.com or call 410-263-0907.

