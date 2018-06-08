Summer happenings in Anne Arundel from VisitAnnapolis

There’s a lot that’s new in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Maryland this summer! To make it easy for area residents and vacationers to be in the know, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has compiled a sampling of some of the latest attractions and experiences that beckon travelers in the months ahead. For a complete listing, visit the VAAAC website.

What’s New on the Culinary Scene

Annapolis Green – In February 2018, the nonprofit Annapolis Green launched a “Don’t Suck. #SipResponsibly” campaign designed to eliminate – or at least reduce – the use of plastic straws. Since that time, the organization has been encouraging Annapolis area restaurants and bars to present straws only upon request – and to include paper straws, rather than plastic ones, in their inventory. Some 500 million plastic straws are used in the United States daily, and they aren’t recyclable. That means many of them end up in the Chesapeake Bay, in the oceans and in the U.S. food chain – since pieces are ingested by marine mammals. “Don’t Suck. #SipResponsibly is part of a global effort that has resulted in plastic straws being banned by law in several countries and in several U.S. cities. www.annapolisgreen.com

Arundel Mills Mall opened a revitalized dining pavilion in November 2017. It features updated designs and broader dining selections. A dozen eateries – new as well as old favorites – are featured in the redesigned 30,000-square foot space. Newcomers include: Crepe Escape & Creamery, Green Leaf’s & Bananas, Suki Hana/Wokaholic, Charley’s Philly Steaks, and Maryland’s first Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar. The gourmet burger eatery that opened in October 2017 offers a variety of beverage choices, including 24 craft beers, 23 wines and hand-made cocktails. The redesigned food pavilion features contemporary new flooring and lighting, a stylish color palette and new seating – including elevated banquet tables with charging stations and intimate conversation seating areas. Arundel Mills is Maryland’s largest outlet and value retail shopping, dining and entertainment destination. http://www.simon.com/mall/arundel-mills.

Boat House – Deale has a new watering hole! The Boat House next to the Anchored Inn at Hidden Harbor has kicked off its first summer season. Visiting the bar is like visiting a maritime museum. The legs of the bar stools are jack stands like the ones used to hold up boats in a boatyard. Owner Jim Weaver has finished them off with teak seats. The Southern Belle is the focal point of the 173-person gathering place. Before being transformed into a popular bar, the boat had been used for clamming, oystering and crabbing. The Southern Belle is housed in a 40’ x 60’ pavilion that’s made from wood taken from an old barn. The pavilion sports a tin roof that was also reclaimed from an old barn. Suspended from the ceiling is a host of maritime memorabilia.

Drinks aren’t the only thing patrons can buy at the Boat House. A food truck sells food to compliment the toasts and the camaraderie that are a hallmark of the Boat House. On clear evenings, the crowd moves outside to gather around a firepit – taking their seats on rocking chairs and on 1” x 14” x 24’ hand hewed Chestnut beams from an old Tracy’s Landing barn. The fence surrounding the gathering space is topped off with boat propellers in keeping with the Boat House’s nautical theme. https://www.facebook.com/TheBoathouseatAnchoredInn/.

Chesapeake Brewing Company began brewing beer in downtown Annapolis in fall 2017. The family-run business offers great craft beers, local seafood and creative cocktails. The Head Brewer is a 1985 U.S. Naval Academy graduate. His locally-influenced craft beers include: Oyster Stout, Tangier Amber, BEAT ARMY Golden Lager, Waterman’s Soul IPA and The Watchdog, named for the State’s Comptroller. http://www.chesbrewco.com/.

Chuy’s – Known for its authentic, made-from-scratch Tex-Mex cuisine and its fun-loving atmosphere, Chuy’s opened its second Maryland location at the Festival at Riva shopping center at 2339 Forest Drive in Annapolis in November 2017. Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. https://www.chuys.com/.

Crooked Crab Brewing Company – Opened in February 2018, the brewing company is housed in a 6,100-square-foot warehouse just outside of Annapolis at the Telegraph Commerce Center in Odenton. Three Maryland natives and longtime friends are making and serving beer in their 2,200-square-foot tap room. Their initial lineup includes six brews. The brewery has the capacity to produce 3,500 barrels per year. http://www.crookedcrabbrewing.com/

Flying Dog Tap House – In August 2017, a ribbon cutting was held for Flying Dog Tap House, the latest bar and restaurant at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Global restaurateur HMSHost partnered with Maryland’s largest craft brewery, Flying Dog, to develop the brand’s first restaurant concept exclusively for travelers. This is the first restaurant location for one of Maryland’s most beloved brews. The menu features craft beer from Flying Dog’s Frederick, Maryland brewery and food from Maryland’s Roseda Black Angus Farm, a cattle farm in Monkton, Maryland. Roseda Black Angus Farm focuses on raising cattle “old school” way, providing animals with open pasture and a quality-infusing grain diet. Many of the dishes incorporate signature Flying Dog beers as a prime ingredient. BWI travelers can enjoy a complete lineup of Flying Dog’s most popular beers on tap or in bottles and cans. http://flyingdogbrewery.com/landing-pages/flying-dog-tap-house/.

Great Frogs Winery – Owners Andrea and Nate O’Shea opened a new Tadpole Barn – complete with a new tasting room – in March 2018. All their tastings now take place in the new Tadpole Barn. Great Frogs’ signature Tobacco Barn now features a club room and a Music Bar, featuring live music every Saturday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Guests who want to visit Great Frogs, enjoy live music and purchase by the bottle may do so in the Tobacco Barn as space permits, without a reservation. Tasting guests are invited to move to the Tobacco Barn following their tasting so they can enjoy the live music as well. https://www.greatfrogs.com/.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrell House is slated to open in summer 2018. Located on the Anne Arundel County/Baltimore County line in Halethorpe Maryland, it will be the first operational Guinness Brewery in the United States in more than 60 years. It’s located on the site of the old Calvert Distillery, originally Maryland Distilling Company, the first distillery opened in Maryland since the Prohibition. In the meantime, they opened a test taproom at the 5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe site in October 2017. It’s open Friday-Sunday. https://www.newguinnessbrewery.com/.

O’Brien’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant – After being a fixture in the downtown Annapolis dining scene for nearly 50 years, O’Brien’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant at 113 Main Street was sold in March 2018. The new owner, Kostas Alexakis of Olympic Investors bought the building from owner Jerry Hardesty for $2.2 million. The Severna Park-based Alexakis is keeping the restaurant’s historic name. He’s transitioning the menu more toward seafood. The historic site has housed an eatery ever since it was built in 1774 as the Rose & Crown Tavern. http://obriensoysterbar.com/.

Original Annapolis Dessert Sprawl – In May 2018, Annapolis Urban EvenTours launched a new dessert tour that includes dessert at four different locations. Available daily from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the $59 per person tour features signature desserts from four locations that are totally unique to Annapolis and Eastport. The tour is conducted on all-electric five-passenger EZ Cruisers operated by Annapolis Urban EvenTours. Private arrangements can be made for groups as well. https://www.urbanadventures.com/destination/Annapolis-tours.

Tavolo Di Chef, Inc. Culinary Adventures – Slated to open in summer 2018, Tavolo Di Chef (Italian for Chef’s Table) at 71 Amos Garrett Blvd. in Annapolis’ Arts District is designed to be an artsy entertainment space that will offer a monthly calendar of events, classes and other gatherings. Owner David Hammer says he’ll initially focus on fun and informative culinary art/entertainment events as well as visual arts events. These will include: cooking classes, cooking club, private events, meal prep, birthday parties, tableside chef demonstrations, visiting local art exhibits, paint nights and more. In time, he plans to expand the offerings to include poetry readings, a book club, jam sessions for budding musicians and more. https://www.facebook.com/71chefstable/.

Westfield Annapolis – Westfield Annapolis is undergoing a modernization and revitalization that includes construction of an all-new food-hall-inspiring Dining Court slated to open in summer 2018. The bistro-style court will incorporate an additional 200 lounge-style seats amidst white pendant lighting, cage fixtures, custom-made rope lights and ceiling sculptures, and stainless steel and glass fixtures. All the eateries currently operating in the space – including Chick-fil-A, Charleys Philly Steaks, Five Guys, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and Panda Express – will remain open for business during construction. https://www.westfield.com/annapolis.

What’s New with Accommodations



The Barn – In late summer 2018, the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club plans to unveil the Barn, a new stand alone, farm-style-inspired building with 18 guest rooms and suites. At the same time, the company will be introducing The Cottages, five distinct one-bedroom bungalows. The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has partnered exclusively with Restoration Hardware on the interior design furnishings, fixtures and accessories. https://www.baybeachclub.com/.

Hampton Inn & Suites – In August 2017, Hampton Inn & Suites Annapolis at 124 Womack Drive, wrapped up a $3 million refresh of all its guestrooms, corridors and common spaces, including the lobby, meeting room and the pool/patio area. The hotel followed Hampton’s Forever Young Initiative which makes color an integral part of the design process. The soft tones and muted colors create a sense of warmth and welcome. The new colors are earthy and chalky; the materials, authentic; and the finishes, semi matte. The hotel’s selection of a nautical theme for its artwork is a nod to the fact that Annapolis is home to the U.S. Naval Academy. http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/hotels/maryland/hampton-inn-and-suites-annapolis-ANDMDHX/index.html

Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown – OTO Development Company, a Johnson Management Company, opened a 121-room Hilton Garden Inn at the site of the former O’Callaghan Hotel at 174 West Street in May 2018, following extensive renovations to the guest rooms and common areas. Located in Annapolis’ Arts District, the property includes two executive suites with outdoor terraces and eight West Street-facing balcony rooms. Each room includes free WiFi, mini-fridge, microwave, Keurig, flat screen HDTV and Hilton Garden Inn’s signature linens. The property includes nearly 1,700 square feet of flexible meeting space and a 24/7 fitness room with cardio and strength training equipment. In the foodservice arena, Kitchen on West Street is an original restaurant concept that focuses on comfort foods with a creative twist. Offering indoor and outdoor seating, the on-site bar/grill serves breakfast and casual dinner as well as a bar menu with beer, wine and crafted cocktails. http://hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com/en/hotels/maryland/hilton-garden-inn-annapolis-downtown-ANPMDGI/index.html

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Baltimore-BWI Airport North – In October 2017, the BWI Airport region welcomed the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Baltimore-BWI Airport North. A complete renovation transformed the new Intercontinental Hotels Group property from the Wingate BWI Airport to a premier BWI Airport hotel. Located at 1510 Aero Drive, Linthicum Heights, the property is three miles from BWI Airport and approximately seven miles from the Inner Harbor and Arundel Mills Mall. Because BWI Airport is key to the success of the hotel, the Baywood Hotels’ property provides complimentary shuttle service to and from the airport 24 hours a day. http://www.hotelbwiairport.com/.

Live! Hotel – The 310-room hotel at Live! Casino in Hanover opened on May 22, 2018. The luxury property is the first in the world to carry the Cordish Company’s Live! brand. Guest rooms at the $200-million, 350,000-square-foot property are a mix of modern style and chic, urban flare. Live! Hotel’s public spaces showcase floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings adorned with striking chandeliers and wood and polished marble throughout. New dining and nightlife options include David’s, featuring 24-hour service and a menu of culinary creations inspired by the world travels of Cordish Companies’ Chairman David Cordish’s world travels. The Lobby Bar at David’s includes more than 50 seats and live entertainment, and Luckies offers expresso, Starbucks coffee drinks, fresh-baked pastries and Italian specialty gelato. A new expanded Shop Live! retail store offers Live! logo merchandise, sundries, snacks and Maryland Lottery tickets. Live! Spa is managed in partnership with the boutique spa management company, Trilogy Spa Holdings. The facility offers a variety of massage therapies, body polishes and body wraps, along with advanced skincare and anti-aging treatments from Villa Floriani. Live! Hotel’s fully equipped gym offers full-body strength and cardio training.

The final phase of the Live! Hotel opening will occur in June 2018, with the debut of the Grand Event Center, featuring more than 20,000 square feet of customizable event space, including a large ballroom with six breakout rooms and seating for up to 800, along with pre-function space for business meetings, professional conferences, weddings and corporate retreats. The Event Center will also be home to a 1,500-seat concert venue with a built-in performance stage for an ongoing lineup of headline entertainment to be announced. https://www.livecasinohotel.com/.

What’s New with Attractions

African American Experience in Annapolis Tour – In February 2018, Colonial Tours of Annapolis began offering an African American Experience in Annapolis walking tour that’s available throughout the year upon request from individuals and groups. In addition to sharing what life was like for all classes of African Americans in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and Maryland from the colony’s founding in 1632 until the present day, Annapolis native William Ridgley steps out of Colonial character on occasion to share his own personal experiences and observations as an African American growing up in Annapolis. Tradesmen, scientists, mathematicians were among the African Americans who arrived in the Maryland Colony in the 1600s. Others came as indentured servants or slaves. In his tour, Ridgley discusses how each of the groups experienced Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in a different way. http://www.colonialtoursannapolis.com/. 443-721-6576.

AngelWing Project – In December 2017, Chesapeake Arts Center announced its new Theater in Residence Program. The AngelWing Project, Inc. is a 501-C3 nonprofit performing arts organization in Glen Burnie that promotes development of the performing arts in the local community. AngelWing Project is a grassroots theatre company that presents original productions and published plays. Its documentary theatre style enables it to tell the stories of real people and events not found in history books, but that have contributed to the tapestry of America’s authentic cultural narrative. The goal is to have audiences walk away from AngelWing productions excited and open to starting dialogues and creating solutions that will have a positive impact on all concerned. http://www.theangelwingproject.org/Our-Season.html.

Annapolis Electric Boat Rentals – The re-invented Annapolis Electric Boat Rentals opened for its inaugural season in March 2017. Under the ownership of Greg Horne and Sherry Hewitt, the newly formed company offers three eco-friendly electric boats for one-to-four-hour rentals. The 22-foot boats are equipped with full canopies, bathrooms and enclosable window systems to protect guests from inclement weather. Guests captain their own boat of up to ten passengers of all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring their own food, drinks and personal music selections to take full advantage of their time exploring the local waterways. CD player/radio/and iPod hookups are available. Reservations are highly recommended, as it’s first come, first served, but walk-ups are welcome during the regular season. The boats depart from the Chart House Restaurant in Eastport. http://aebrentals.com/.

Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park – In October 2016, the Annapolis Maritime Museum took over management of the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park at Back Creek at 7314 Edgewood Road in Annapolis. Under a 20-year lease with the City of Annapolis, the Museum is revitalizing the 12-acre urban ecology park that offers public access to the water, nature trails and 19 interactive storm water education stations with environmental storyboards. Natural resources throughout the park make it an excellent classroom. Since 2007, Annapolis Maritime Museum has connected students to the Chesapeake Bay, teaching them to value the threatened national treasure. By fall 2016, more than 30,000 students had participated in the nonprofit organization’s outdoor environmental education programs. The leasing of the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park expands Annapolis Maritime Museum’s management of a campus that includes the City-owned 7,000-square-foot McNasby Oyster Company building (home of Annapolis Maritime Museum), the more than 600-square foot Barge House, the Cap’n Herbie Sadler Park, canoe and kayak launching beach and three transient piers. https://amaritime.org/.

Baltimore & Annapolis Trail – In summer 2018, Anne Arundel County plans to begin investing more than $3 million to improve the Baltimore & Annapolis (B&A) Trail and Earleigh Heights Ranger Station in Severna Park. The project includes $900,000 to improve the ranger station located adjacent to the trail. The remaining $2.1 million is a multi-year investment to repave the route. The B&A Trail stretches 13 miles from Boulters Way in Annapolis to Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie.

Chesapeake Arts Center – In fall 2017, the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park introduced its new MakerSpace. It features a welding area, screen printing, textiles, computer lab, 3D printers, a hand-held CNC router, Wood Shop, metal fabrication tools and more. Open to the public, it operates through annual or monthly memberships, as well as affordable instructional classes that provide opportunities for lifelong learning and skill development. www.chesapeakearts.org.

Compass Rose Theater – In fall 2018, Compass Rose Theater will begin offering performances out of a new, larger building at 1623 Forest Drive – at the intersection of Spa Road and Forest Drive in Annapolis. Prior to the move, it had been presenting performances at 49 Spa Road in Annapolis’s Arts District since 2014. http://www.compassrosetheater.org/

Dave & Buster’s Arundel Mills – In April 2018, Dave & Buster’s began teaming up with Charm City Trivia to provide a free, family-friendly live trivia show on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. in their main dining room. No advance registration is required. Patrons need simply show up to participate and try their luck at winning prizes. Food and drink specials are available. https://www.daveandbusters.com/locations/hanover-arundel-mills.

James Brice House Restoration – In April 2017, Historic Annapolis, Inc. announced the launch of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar restoration of the James Brice House – one of the largest and most elegant of Annapolis’ historic homes, and one of the most important surviving structures from colonial America. Historic Annapolis plans to restore the five-part Georgian mansion to its completed 1774 appearance. Upon completion, the first and second floors of the center block will be open to the public for tours, preservation research, educational programming and exhibitions. In the meantime, Historic Annapolis has begun offering hard hat tours that give participants the opportunity to peek behind the scaffolding and sawdust to learn about the people who built the house, lived and worked in it, and the craftsmen who are restoring it today. www.annapolis.org.

Maryland Renaissance Festival – In fall 2017, the second largest Renaissance Festival in the nation began offering a new jousting show produced for the first time by DeBracey Productions LLC. The company performed in light armor and presented an evolving narrative that changed with each show. Lighter armor enabled the group to present a quicker paced show, with more tricks and maneuverability. In past years, the Free Lancers had performed at the festival. Their jousting shows were full contact with men wearing complete armor. http://www.rennfest.com/.

Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament Maryland – In July 2018, a queen will ascend the throne at Medieval Times Arundel Mills. The new show marks the first time in Medieval Times’ 34-year history that a queen will be taking the throne. She’s done so already in Dallas, New Jersey, Chicago and California. Along with the queen’s new reign comes an all new show, complete with new costumes, armor, fight scenes and musical score. http://www.medievaltimes.com/plan-your-trip/baltimore-md/index.html.

Mission Escape Rooms, Annapolis – Been to Mission Escape Rooms in Annapolis before? It’s time to go again! They’ve swapped out the old rooms for new ones! Their new themes include saving a sinking submarine; escaping the witch’s cottage in Hansel and Gretel; replacing gold in the Wild West Saloon; and sneaking out of the curator’s office in a Museum Heist. Mission Escape is an interactive, fun entertainment concept. It provides a real-life escape experience designed to test a person’s wits and ability to escape from a locked room in 50 minutes or less. https://missionescaperooms.com/.

Mission Escape Rooms, Arundel Mills Mall – Mission Escape Rooms is planning to open a new location at Arundel Mills Mall in 2018. The rooms will be themed Candy Island, Antarctic Expedition, Medieval Crimes, the Abandoned Theater, and Time Travel. A Mission Escape Rooms opened the at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills in March 2017. The theme of the 685-square-foot Waugh Chapel location is “Oddities.” The space is set up like a mysterious shop that sells odd and unsettling objects. It’s located next to Loft and White House Black Market on South Main Chapel Way. https://missionescaperooms.com/.

Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio – In May 2018, Live! Casino & Hotel opened the first and only full-service outdoor gaming area that allows casino patrons to smoke while enjoying their favorite slots and table games. Orchid Gaming & Smoking features 12 live action table games, including Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette as well as 28 electronic table positions, including “Dealer Assist” Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, Roulette and Bar-Top terminals. Orchid also includes more than 150 of the latest slot machines, including video poker in denominations ranging from $.01 to $10. https://www.livecasinohotel.com/casino-promotions/orchid-gaming-patio.

Original Annapolis Dessert Sprawl – In May 2018, Annapolis Urban EvenTours began offering an Original Annapolis Dessert Sprawl. Offered daily from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the tour features signature desserts offered at four locations that are totally unique to Annapolis and Eastport. The tour is conducted on Annapolis Urban EvenTours’ five-passenger, all electric EZ Cruisers. Private arrangements can be made for groups as well. https://www.urbanadventures.com/destination/Annapolis-tours.

Poet Laureate – In March 2018, the City of Annapolis announced creation of the position of Poet Laureate. The person who receives the honorary title will be responsible for helping to promote the literary arts and literacy within the city. Co-chairs of the City’s Art in Public Places Commission have encouraged poets who live, work or attend school in Annapolis and who are at least 18 years of age to apply for the role. The Poet Laureate will bear responsibility for being the poetic voice of Annapolis – reaching children and adults to build common ground through love of language. The individual will serve a two-year term. During that time, he/she will be encouraged to nurture an appreciation of poetry and literature by conducting public readings, workshops, lectures and presentations in neighborhoods, schools, institutions of higher learning and other public settings in geographically diverse areas of the city. The Poet Laureate will receive an annual honorarium of $500 from the Art in Public Places Commission.

What’s New with Services

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport – Air Canada began offering new, year-round, daily service between Baltimore/Washington Airport and Montreal in May 2018. Air Canada is operating the new service with 50-seat Bombardier CRJ aircraft. www.bwiairport.com.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport – Icelandair began offering nonstop service to Reykjavik, Iceland in May 2018. Icelandair offers four weekly roundtrip flights from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Keflavik International Airport. Iceland is providing this service with its Being 757-200 aircraft. www.bwiairport.com.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport – In February 2018, BWI Thurgood Marshall announced the opening of a new valet service at the airport’s hourly garage. The new Fly Away valet service is located on level 5 of the airport’s hourly garage, which is connected directly to the airport terminal. The initial daily rate for the valet parking service is $30. Express access to the Fly Away valet parking service is available at the hourly garage entrance plaza. The new valet parking service offers 155 spaces, with room to expand as needed. www.bwiairport.com.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport – Spirit Airlines began offering nonstop service between BWI and two new markets – Montego Bay, Jamaica and Denver, Colorado – in March 2018. The carrier began offering service to Cancun, Mexico in November 2017. www.bwiairport.com.

Cherry Hill Park – Individuals looking for a fun glamping experience will find it at Cherry Hill Park. This season, they’ve added four new glamping pods to their collection of rental units. Each pod is equipped with air conditioning/heat and electricity. Glampers also enjoy the use of an outdoor picnic area and access to a nearby bathhouse. The pods are a cleaner, quieter, cooler cousin of tent camping. New this season, the company is offering a Cherry Hill Park War Memorials Day Tour that brings guests through the war memorials at the National Mall and Arlington Cemetery. https://www.cherryhillpark.com/.

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall – Shoppers at Westfield Annapolis can now stop by the library before leaving the mall. In April 2018, Anne Arundel County Public Library opened a 3,000 square-foot branch in the west wing of the mall near Crate and Barrell – the first mall library in Central Maryland. Customers can now enjoy new and classic books for kids, teens and adults; comfortable seating; a Discovery Dock children’s area; WiFi; public computers; DVDs; a 3D printer and an area for customers to pick up materials placed on hold. Library staff are also offering weekly early literacy programs and educational events for kids and teens on a regular basis. Discoveries will provide services to area residents and mall customers during the rebuilding of the Annapolis library on West Street in 2018 and 2019. https://www.aacpl.net/location/discoveries.

What’s New with Retail

Annapolis Maritime Antiques – In April 2018, Annapolis Maritime Antiques at 128 Severn Avenue in Eastport expanded to create a “Treasure Room” for its rarest finds. Along with antique blocks, ship wheels and portholes, customers can see a complete Navy dive suit with matching serial numbers. Named Oscar in honor of the practice dummies used in man overboard drills, patrons are encouraged to take selfies with him for posting on Annapolis Maritime Antiques’ Facebook page. Offsite, at Herrington Harbour North, the staff is working to salvage the first Trumpy yacht, Counterpoint, that was laid in Annapolis in 1948. Annapolis Maritime Antiques’ wood shop continues to be busy creating hatch cover furniture, refinishing pieces and creating decorative items, including buoys, signs and towel holders for the home. https://annapolismaritimeantiques.com/.

Cindy Loo Hoo’s Boutique – The veteran family-owned and locally operated Cindy Loo Hoo’s Boutique opened at 125 West Street in Annapolis’ Arts District in summer 2017. It offers a fun, funky and unique shopping experience, with women’s apparel from Fresh Produce, Tulip Clothing, Focus Fashion, Cut Loose, to name a few. They also feature locally handmade jewelry and hair accessories by Maryland artist Aileen Kreppel. Customers are invited to browse the accessories as well as the boutique’s unique gifts and home goods, including cards and novelties, specialized home décor and signs. https://www.cindyloohoosboutique.com/.

HERE. A Pop-Up Shop – Connoisseurs of locally made creations, Amy Altenburg and El Lunay, launched their own brand of fun merchandise – “HERE. & NOW” in Annapolis in fall 2015. Items bearing the HERE. & NOW label are designed by Amy and El and created by local artists exclusively for HERE. & NOW. It’s the Anne Arundel County duo’s way of supporting the work of local artists. The eclectic HERE. & NOW brand includes pottery, accessories, T-shirts and more. Amy and El have been bringing the creations of an ever-evolving selection of 40-60 local artists at a time to vacant storefronts throughout Annapolis and Anne Arundel County since March of 2013. To date, they’ve hosted 24 brick and mortar Pop Up Shops. The next Pop Up shops are slated for September 21-October 7 and November 24-December 16, 2018. Themes and locations TBD. http://www.hereapopupshop.com/.

McLaughlin opened its second Maryland location at 181 Main Street in summer 2017. The 804-square-foot store features a full assortment of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories. The design of the Annapolis store features custom, hand-painted wallpapers and comfy seating areas. It pays tribute to the Chesapeake Bay sailing community with nautical décor elements. The fashion retailer that started on New York’s Upper East Side, now has 100 stores nationwide. https://www.jmclaughlin.com/.

Local by Design – Featuring the work of more than 60 local artists, Local by Design opened its third Annapolis store in April 2018. Local by Design Annapolis is located between Williams Sonoma and Apple at Westfield Annapolis Mall. In addition to selling hand-crafted works, owner Suzie Jett says they’ll also be offering craft and small business workshops at the mall location. Local by Design Downtown opened at 109 Main Street in May 2016. The company’s flagship location is Local by Design at the Gallery, a shared studio space that Jett opened in Annapolis’ Design District in 2014. Featuring the working studios of a dozen local artisans, the 3,500 square foot gallery at 1818 Margaret Street is open to the public for retail or wholesale purchases the last Saturday and Sunday of each month during “Last Weekend Open Studio” events that include food and refreshments. Jett opened Local by Design at the Gallery as a small business incubator for working artisans when her Annapolis Brand clothing line outgrew her home. https://www.facebook.com/LocalbyDesignAnnapolis/.

RASA Juice Shop – Lisa Consiglio Ryan opened her pop-up store, RASA Juice Shop, at 44 Maryland Avenue in December 2017, just in time for Midnight Madness Holiday Shopping. The Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and CEO of Whole Health Designs, a clean eating lifestyle company, has since moved into a permanent space at 90 Maryland Avenue, right next door to Annapolis Green. Ryan’s primary product is the cold-pressed organic juices she prepares at a commercial kitchen in Annapolis’s Design District. To her knowledge, RASA is the only business in town that offers the organic blend. The award-winning author of the best-selling cookbook, Go Clean, Sexy You, regularly leads individuals on juice cleanses designed to empty the body of toxins and create a healthy environment for healing. Individuals trying to stay on the clean eating wagon can choose from a wide assortment of prepacked vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, brownies, muffins and more at Lisa’s shop. https://rasajuiceshop.com/.

Spice & Tea Exchange – Cooking classes are now available at the Spice & Tea Exchange at 155 Main Street in Annapolis. Chef Jill Siena is offering spring/summer “Easy Cooking Creations” classes on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sessions include: June 12, Easy Entertaining – party menu solutions with spice; July 10, Fresh Fish and Flavors – Spice up your favorite seafood; August 14, Live & Local – Savor, foster and enjoy local flavor. https://www.spiceandtea.com/annapolis.html/.

What’s New with Events

Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration – From slave to statesman, Maryland-born African American abolitionist and social reformer Frederick Douglass spent a lifetime championing the cause of freedom and equality. His timeless message is as inspiring to nations today as it was to Civil-War-era America. Join Marylanders in a yearlong 2018 Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration. Home to the Banneker-Douglass Museum, Annapolis is a must stop on your journey. The State’s official museum of African American heritage and surrounding Annapolis-area attractions is featuring a host of events celebrating Douglass’ life and legacy. For a complete list of Annapolis-area bicentennial festivities, visit http://www.visitannapolis.org/.

Second Annual Smokin’ on the Creek BBQ Throwdown

Saturday, June 9

11:00 a.m.

Admission: $10; kids under 8, admitted for free

Hidden Harbor Marina, 600 Cabana Blvd. Deale

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/2454613654763077/

Event organizer, Hidden Harbor Marina, is looking for 20 amateur teams that think they make the best backyard BBQ around. Categories include pulled pork, ribs, brisket and more. This is not a KCBS event. Event features live music all day, a dunk tank, moon bounce, vendors from favorite local shops, and great prizes. Proceeds will benefit a to-be-announced local charity. Proceeds from last year’s event benefitted the South County Youth Association and the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland. Some 1,400 individuals attended last year’s inaugural event. That number is expected to double in 2018. Parking available onsite at Hidden Harbor Marina.

Annapolis Sailor’s Triathlon

Saturday, July 28

Registration: $150 for individuals; $200 for a team

www.sailorstriathlon.com

[email protected]

Presented by Second Wind Productions, in partnership with the United States Naval Academy and the Naval Academy Athletic Association, the event will travel along city streets, through the U.S. Naval Academy, Naval Station Annapolis and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford and Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh will participate as a relay team in the event. Schuh will do a 500-meter swim in Spa Creek, beginning and ending at Susan Campbell Park. Rutherford will then ride the 12-mile bike course to Greenbury Point, ending at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and Buckley will complete the final leg – a 3.8-mile run beginning and ending at the stadium. The route will take him along city streets and through the Naval Academy, entering through Gate 1 and exiting through Gate 8. Proceeds will benefit the Annapolis Department of Recreation & Parks and the American Cancer Society.

September Sunsets Concert Series

Thursdays, September 6, 13, 20, 27

6:00 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum Park, 7300 Edgewood Road, Annapolis

Admission: Free; $10 donation suggested

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-0104

In response to the popularity of its Tides & Tunes summer concert series, Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park introduces its first-ever September Sunsets concert series. Featuring local bands, the fun-filled gatherings present the perfect opportunity for families and neighbors to reconnect and relax while enjoying the Museum’s beautiful new waterfront park. 9/6: Swamp Candy; 9/13: Higher Hands; 9/20: High & Wides; 9/27: Timmie Metz f/Tambo.

Kudos

In August 2017, MSN.com named Annapolis Ice Cream Company the Best Ice Cream Parlor in Maryland in its “The best ice cream parlor in every US state” slide show. Launched by Walter and Nancy Giera on Main Street in 2004, the Maryland store offers 36 rotating recipes including their signature flavors: peanut butter Oreo, apple pie, and chocolate brownie batter. The creamery has an impressive 4.8 stars on Google and 4.5 on Yelp.

In July 2017, Business Insider reported that Foursquare named Galway Bay Irish Restaurant at 63 Maryland Avenue in Annapolis one of the Best 25 Irish Pubs in America. The winners were selected based on data taken from Foursquare City Guide, which considers its users’ likes, saves, tip sentiment, and its “proprietary hotness score.” Foursquare ranked Galway Bay as the 6th Best Irish Pub in the United States.

In February 2018, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that Orchard Beach Marina in Annapolis had passed inspection, becoming the state’s 152nd Maryland Clean Marina. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources evaluates potential boatyards and marinas on a variety of criteria, including emergency preparedness, storm water management, and waste containment and disposal. To pass, a marine facility must score between 75- and 85-percent in each area of the award checklist by implementing voluntary practices from the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook. Forty-eight of the estimated 165 marinas in Anne Arundel County are certified as clean marinas. https://www.facebook.com/OrchardBeachMarina.

Significant Anniversaries

Annapolis Sailing Cruises: Schooner Woodwind is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2018. In 1993, two Connecticut school teachers and their daughter Jennifer opened a family business that’s been alive and well in Annapolis ever since. The business launched with seven employees and one 74-foot wooden schooner. Today, the company employs 25 individuals and sails two 74-foot schooners daily from mid-April through October. In honor of its 25th anniversary, the company will offer special sunset sails themed around the history of the Schooner Woodwind Monday-Friday, June 4-8. https://www.schoonerwoodwind.com/25th-anniversary-week-special-sunset-sail-cruises.

Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in June 2018. In 1993, owner Donna De Garcia established a retail outlet for the beautiful jewelry she discovered when she studied in Mexico in the early 1970s. For the past 25 years, Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry has been combining domestic and international designers from Taxco, Mexico, the American Southwest, New York City, Greece, Indonesia, Poland and other locations for an eclectic collection of sterling silver jewelry. Donna and her daughter Sofia Garcia travel the world collecting inspiration and sharing the beauty of other cultures through their curated collection of sterling silver pieces. Their flagship store is in the heart of historic downtown Annapolis at 34 Market Space. Blanca Flor will be launching an online shop in 2018. https://blancaflorsilverjewelry.com/.

Fawcett Boat Supplies, the Mid-Atlantic’s largest independent chandlery, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2018. www.FawcettBoat.com.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is a non-profit, membership-based destination marketing organization that generates revenues for the local economy by promoting Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay to leisure and business travelers across the country and around the world.

