Star Wars Night at the Bowie Baysox this weekend

Love Star Wars and baseball? This is the perfect event for you as the Bowie Baysox will try to fight off the evil Portland Sea Dogs (AA Boston Red Sox) as the team hosts their annual Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 16 at 6:35 p.m.

Star Wars Night features features over 50 costumed characters in movie-quality Star Wars costumes, lightsaber battles and a Star Wars themed Fireworks Spectacular presented by Taco Bell after the Jedi Knights and Sith Lords have a final showdown.

There will also be displays of Star Wars collectibles along with interactive exhibits for fans to check out during the game!

Tickets for Star Wars Night are currently available at baysox.com.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports