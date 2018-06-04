Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Todd Bauchspies

Tuesday, July 3

8pm | $20

Marshall Crenshaw

Saturday, August 11

8pm | $25

Chris Blue – Winner of NBC’s The Voice Season 12

Tuesday, August 14

8pm | $30

*Stage Extensions

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

Saturday, October 20

8pm | $48.50

Pokey LaFarge

Wednesday, October 24

8pm | $23.50

The Next Best Thing Presents

Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute

Sunday, November 18

1pm | $27.50

*All Ages Matinee

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Sunday, December 16

8pm | $65

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/04 AMFM’s In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Marley Inspired Originals

06/05 + 06 Tab Benoit

06/07 Chris Smither

06/08 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show

06/09 Annapolis Celebrates LGBTQ Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini & Crys Matthews *All Ages Matinee

06/09 Jesse Colin Young

06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee

06/10 The Box Tops

06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer

06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour w. Anthony D’Amato

06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore backed by The Guilty Ones w. Dead Rock West

06/14 Matthew Sweet w. Starbelly

06/15 Los Lonely Boys w. Lisa Morales

06/16 Jarekus Singleton

06/17 Pat Green

06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band

06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall

06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng

06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids w. David Mayfield

06/22 Seldom Scene

06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall

06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee

06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt

06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee

06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power

06/26 Asleep at the Wheel

06/27 Sergio Mendes

06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

06/29 Lori McKenna

06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee

06/30 Lee Ritenour

07/01 XEB (Original Former Members of THIRD EYE BLIND) Performing the Best of 3EB

07/02 Maxi Priest

07/03 Todd Bauchspies

07/06 Heart By Heart feat. Original HEART Members Steve Fossen & Michael Derosier

07/07 Bob Schneider *All Ages Matinee

07/07 Deanna Bogart Bad

07/08 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion” *All Ages Matinee

07/08 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/09 I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan

07/11 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

07/12 Mipso w. Christian Lopez

07/13 Katie Herzig

07/15 Comedian Rita Rudner

07/16 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

07/17 Rams Head Presents Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Maryland Hall

07/17 Kinky Friedman

07/18 The James Hunter Six

07/19 The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour

07/20 Ronnie Milsap

07/21 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee

07/22 Spyro Gyra

07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

07/26 The Quebe Sisters

07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry

07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall

07/31 Thomas Dolby

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

