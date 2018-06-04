South By West Rhode Fest scheduled for June 17th (FREE EVENT)

South River Federation and West & Rhode Riverkeeper, two Anne Arundel County non-profit Waterkeeper organizations dedicated to protecting the South and West & Rhode watersheds, will host this inaugural festival at Mayo Beach and offer public access to water related activities at no charge. Parking on site is limited but additional free parking and a shuttle service will be available at Mayo Elementary School to Mayo Beach Park.

Spend the day with Dad at the beach on Father’s Day, when the Riverkeepers for the South River and the West and Rhode Rivers team up to present the Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH South x West Rhode River Fest 2018 at Mayo Beach Park on Sunday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family-oriented activities include kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and swimming, plus live music by Guava Jelly and Swampcandy, water-based educational programs for the kids and a beer garden for adults. Admission is free and kayaks and SUP’s will be available on a hourly basis at no charge. Two kayaks will also be raffled during the River Fest! Tickets are $20 each.

“This is a way for us to help connect families with our rivers,” says West & Rhode Riverkeeper Jeff Holland. “The county is opening the park to the public and we’re providing an opportunity to get acquainted with our local waterways. After all, you can’t expect anyone to want to help protect the rivers and the Chesapeake Bay if they can’t get into the water.”

“We’ll provide the kayaks and SUP’s, so you bring your Dad and have some fun” adds South Riverkeeper Jesse Iliff. Windsurfing and SUP demonstrations are also planned.

The festival is sponsored by Toyota as part of a nation-wide program organized by the Waterkeeper Alliance. This event is being hosted by the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks. Buck Distributing Company will donate the beer.

For more information visit www.southriverfederation.net or call 410-224-3802. For more information about the SPLASH event series, presented nationally by Toyota, please visit www.splashseries.org.

