Senator John Astle endorses Elfreth to succeed him

It’s that time in the state again, when we return to the polls to select those who will represent us in state and federal government. I’ve been honored to serve you all for 36 years in my role as a legislator in both the House of Delegates and the State Senate, a duty that I haven’t taken lightly. It’s that time in the state again, when we return to the polls to select those who will represent us in state and federal government. I’ve been honored to serve you all for 36 years in my role as a legislator in both the House of Delegates and the State Senate, a duty that I haven’t taken lightly.

As I look to whom will replace me, we have been given two capable Democratic choices in Sarah Elfreth and Chrissy Holt. While Chrissy is running a heartfelt campaign and has the community’s best interest in mind, I continue to be impressed by the intelligence, tenacity, and potential of Sarah Elfreth.

Sarah got her start in public service as a member of the University System Board of Regents, and later at Johns Hopkins university, where she worked to make our higher education system more accessible to Marylanders. She then moved on to the National Aquarium, where she worked with the General Assembly to protect the environment in some key areas.

Locally, she has served on the Board of the Ward 1 Residents’ Association and as the President of the D-30 District Democratic Club, organizing energy that helped get several of our Democratic leaders elected.

Sarah Elfreth has demonstrated that she has the drive, determination, and intellect to serve our community well and I am confident that she will make an outstanding State Senator for District 30.

Senator John Astle

District 30, Annapolis

Related

Category: NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB