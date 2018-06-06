Schuh accelerates construction on three elementary schools

County Executive Steve Schuh has announced an additional proposed FY2019 supplemental budget plan accelerating construction funding for Edgewater, Tyler Heights, and Richard Henry Lee Elementary, while at the same time preserving critical initiatives like the proposed county land acquisition program.

“We believe this plan addresses the community’s concerns regarding the funding of the three elementary schools most in need of repair and replacement,” said Schuh. “Even better, our plan does not balance our budget on the backs on future school and park planning in the County.”

The County Executive’s proposal would include:

Allocating an additional $36 million in funding to accelerate construction in FY2019 for Edgewater, Tyler Heights, and Richard Henry Lee Elementary schools

Creating a fast-tracked construction time table for these projects, with occupancy dates of September 2021

Investing $1.3 million to upgrade Dragun Science Building at Anne Arundel Community College

$2.8 million in accelerated funding for air conditioning system upgrades at Annapolis Middle School

Allocating $150,000 for upgrades to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis

“I want to thank the County Executive and the County Council for supporting these elementary school projects” said Speaker Michael E. Busch. “I was pleased that the legislature was able to secure an extra $8 million in school construction funding for Anne Arundel County. This is a great example of collaboration between local and State government to ensure that we can move forward with these long overdue school construction projects.”

“Since 1972, my constituents have been waiting for this much needed renovation,” said Councilman John Grasso. “This proposal ensures students at Richard Henry Lee Elementary will get the school they deserve.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB