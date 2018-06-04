Reset and reboot your teen this summer at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

School stress can take a toll on kids. More and more young people are reporting stress and anxiety in school, especially with social media so ever-present. Study after study proves that access to the arts improves mental health.

Don’t let another summer go by dropping hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on camps with nothing to show for it. Maryland Hall is offering camps and workshops that will help your teen do a reset on the school year and reboot for the upcoming one all while building life skills.

“Engaging in the arts helps teens develop healthy outlets to turn to in times of stress,” said Emily Garvin, VP of Programs at Maryland Hall. “Providing exposure to the arts is more important now than ever with limited arts options at many schools.”

Alice Yeager, MFA, with over 40 years of experience as an educator in creative and healing arts has seen the difference the arts can make. “I believe the arts inspire the creative mind within us all that naturally seeks for a better world amidst all of the turmoil and strife … to look at the chaos and then see beyond it to find a more peaceful harmonious way of life.” Yeager will be teaching several offerings this summer at Maryland Hall, like, Creativity, Intuition and Inspiration and Designing and Illustrating Children’s Books.

Today’s teens need art more than ever, especially with all the strains of technology. “Teenagers are processing so much change in their daily lives. The arts offer a welcomed break free from life’s pressures while providing a safe outlet for expression,” said Andrée Tullier, a Visual Arts Instructor at Maryland Hall offering several engaging teen-focused courses this summer including, Teen Drawing Foundations, Pastel Portrait Workshop, and Charcoal Portrait Drawing Workshop.

Here’s a week-by-week look at just some of the offerings this summer for tweens and teens:

All course offerings for tweens and teens last between two to three hours and are priced competitively. Maryland Hall members receive discounts off the pricing. To view the full program of Maryland Hall summer offerings and to register click here.

