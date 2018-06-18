Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra to kick of Maryland Hall summer concert series

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra (PRSO) will kick off the Free Summer Concert Series at Maryland Hall on Friday, June 29 at 7 pm, the first of three free concerts. The orchestra will provide a fun night of patriotic ragtime and jazz music for all ages. Accompanying the music, the short 1920 Buster Keaton silent film “One Week” will be shown during the performance. Free popcorn will be offered and wine and beer will be available for purchase. No tickets are required; all seats in the theatre for summer concerts are general admission.

Sponsored by RPH Architecture, the Free Summer Concert Series will continue on July 20 at 7 pm with the Eastport Oyster Boys taking the stage for a rollicking concert of classic favorites. On August 10 at 4 pm, Encore Rocks will provide an afternoon choral concert representing a wide range of contemporary music.

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra is “the premier American ragtime ensemble” as hailed by the Washington Post, and is rapidly becoming the leading professional ragtime orchestra in the United States. Formed by Andrew Greene at the University of Maryland, the PRSO recreates the syncopated stylings of a bygone era – ragtime, theater, and dance music, as well as underscoring classic silent films. The ensemble is primarily composed of young musicians age 35 and younger. For this event, PRSO will be joined by guest artist Frederick Hodges, an accomplished concert pianist. Singer William Edwards of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters will also be featured.

As the community’s arts center, Maryland Hall is dedicated to art for all, providing lifelong, accessible engagement in the arts. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops for all ages, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students and our community.

For more information, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visitwww.marylandhall.org. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

