New mural pops up at Annapolis Towne Centre near Whole Foods

Annapolis Towne Centre recently commissioned global artist Kelsey Montague to paint a Maryland-inspired mural on one of its store fronts. Located on the ground level next to Whole Foods, the 15-foot-tall wing-styled mural features some of Maryland’s most iconic attributes such as a black-eyed susan, Thomas Point Lighthouse and more. Montague’s mural is designed to be interactive and people are encouraged to stand in front of the piece to become part of the art.

