More than 250 women across region come out in support of Sarah Elfreth for State Senate

Sarah Elfreth, Democratic candidate for Senate, District 30, has announced the support of over 250 women from across District 30, from Eastport, to Deale, to Londontown, to Heritage Harbour. Their support is culminating in a “Women for Sarah” Brunch on June 9th hosted by the majority of former and current female elected officials in Anne Arundel County.

“Sarah is approachable, real, and committed. She has consistently been a force of good in our community. Sarah is the type of inclusive leader that our party and our community desperately needs to move forward!” said Vickie Gipson of Annapolis.

“Women have always been the backbone of political campaigns.” Elfreth said. “I’m incredibly grateful to the hundreds of women who have contributed to this campaign, making up an outstanding 53 percent of our donors. I’m running because I’m committed to Annapolis and South County, I’m committed to protecting the Bay, I’m committed to strengthening public schools, and I’m committed to supporting families in the fight for more affordable childcare and healthcare. I am proud to have been endorsed by the Sierra Club, the teachers, the League of Conservation Voters, and powerhouse women like Delegate Pam Beidle, Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk, former Delegate Virginia Clagett, and Alderwomen Sheila Finlayson, Shaneka Henson, and Elly Tierney.”

“As a public school teacher, I’ve seen firsthand Sarah’s commitment to equity and giving every student the opportunity to thrive. She’s worked to fostered civic engagement among Annapolis High students. Sarah will be a strong champion for public schools and I know our students, teachers, and families will be better off with her in the Senate,” said Dr. Marcianna Rodriguez of Hillsmere.

